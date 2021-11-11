Israeli court hears appeal of order to send Eitan Biran back to Italy

The Tel Aviv District Court on Thursday heard the appeal of the grandfather of Eitan Biran against a lower court ruling on October 25 to send the six-year-old back to Italy to live with his Italian-Israeli aunt.

Biran is the sole survivor of a cable-car crash in northern Italy in May. He had been illegally brought to Israel from Italy by his Israeli grandfather, according to the court.

The crash caused the deaths of 14 people, including Eitan’s father, Amit Biran; his mother, Tal Peleg; his one-year-old brother, Tom; and his great-grandparents, Barbara Cohen Konisky and Itzhak Cohen.

While the Thursday hearing itself was held behind closed doors due to Biran being a minor, lawyers, including Israel Bar Association president Avi Himi, for his paternal aunt, Aya Biran, said afterward to Hebrew media that they hoped the district court would quickly endorse the lower court ruling so Eitan could return to his regular life.

In contrast, his grandfather, Shmuel Peleg, tried to avoid questions from the press, while telling Hebrew media he was disturbed that Italy has issued an international arrest warrant against him for allegedly kidnapping Eitan after he brought him back to Israel.

ATTORNEYS SHMUEL Moran and Avi Chimi, lawyers for the Biran family, hold a news conference on Monday following the court decision that Eitan Biran should be returned to his family in Italy. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

On Wednesday, the Italian daily Corriere della Sera also reported that an international arrest warrant was issued against another man, an Israeli citizen resident of Cyprus, who was in the car with Peleg during the trip.

According to the report, the man often traveled to Italy with Peleg, and tried to attend a hearing about Eitan’s custody in August, introducing himself as an Israeli lawyer but then failing to produce an official identification card.

“[Peleg] carried out a strategic and premeditated scheme that allowed him to bring the child to Israel with him,” prosecuting attorney Mario Venditti told the Corriere in an interview. “The accurate investigation conducted by the Pavia’s police clearly shows that everything was planned ahead in detail starting from the moment when Peleg understood that he would not be able to obtain the grandchild’s custody.”

It was unclear how long the Israeli judicial appeals process would take, and there could be an additional appeal to the Supreme Court, but so far the process has moved at a lightning-fast speed relative to slow judicial calendars.

IN THE MEANTIME, Biran will reside with his aunt, who will remain in Israel until the proceedings conclude.

According to the appeal, the lower Tel Aviv Family Court ruling was faulty because it acted as if the Italian courts had already ruled permanently in favor of the Italian aunt, when they had only granted her temporary custody pending continued legal proceedings.

Further, the appeal said the lower court did not hear all critical evidence for discerning what was in Biran’s best interests.

In addition, the appeal claimed the aunt had blocked the grandfather from any access to Biran in the interim.

The lower court had found that Biran had deeper ties and was more acclimated with his Italian family and surroundings than with his Israeli family and surroundings.

In addition, the court said the grandfather had violated The Hague Convention by removing Biran from Italy without a court ruling.

Technically, the grandfather could still seek custody through the Italian courts even if Biran had already gone back to Italy, but his chances would have been viewed as slim.

Italian authorities had previously assigned Eitan’s custody to Aya – sister to Amit – a doctor who lives with her husband, Or, and their two daughters who are around Eitan’s age, in the suburbs of Pavia.

Eitan’s family had moved to Pavia five years ago so his father, Amit, would be able to study medicine.

The six-year-old was illegally taken to Israel by his grandfather Shmuel Peleg earlier in September.

Peleg’s lawyers in Italy have acknowledged that he had taken the boy to Israel, saying he had “acted on impulse,” as he was worried about his grandson’s health after being excluded from legal proceedings related to the boy’s custody.

Eitan spent most of his life growing up in Italy, and there are indications that the parents planned to remain there, at least for the time being.

Yet, Eitan’s father had brought the family to Italy in order to attend medical school, and there are also signs that the family planned to return to Israel and raise their children in the Jewish state, if not for the tragedy that occurred.

Peleg had accused Aya of keeping the child “hostage” and of disregarding his Israeli and Jewish identity.