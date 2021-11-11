The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli court hears appeal of order to send Eitan Biran back to Italy

Biran's grandfather, Shmuel Peleg, is disturbed Italy issued an international arrest warrant against him for kidnapping.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB, ROSSELLA TERCATIN
Published: NOVEMBER 11, 2021 18:37

Updated: NOVEMBER 11, 2021 18:58
Eitan Biran's grandfather arrives at Tel Aviv court for custody hearing, September 23, 2021 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
Eitan Biran's grandfather arrives at Tel Aviv court for custody hearing, September 23, 2021
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
The Tel Aviv District Court on Thursday heard the appeal of the grandfather of Eitan Biran against a lower court ruling on October 25 to send the six-year-old back to Italy to live with his Italian-Israeli aunt.
Biran is the sole survivor of a cable-car crash in northern Italy in May. He had been illegally brought to Israel from Italy by his Israeli grandfather, according to the court.
The crash caused the deaths of 14 people, including Eitan’s father, Amit Biran; his mother, Tal Peleg; his one-year-old brother, Tom; and his great-grandparents, Barbara Cohen Konisky and Itzhak Cohen.
While the Thursday hearing itself was held behind closed doors due to Biran being a minor, lawyers, including Israel Bar Association president Avi Himi, for his paternal aunt, Aya Biran, said afterward to Hebrew media that they hoped the district court would quickly endorse the lower court ruling so Eitan could return to his regular life.
In contrast, his grandfather, Shmuel Peleg, tried to avoid questions from the press, while telling Hebrew media he was disturbed that Italy has issued an international arrest warrant against him for allegedly kidnapping Eitan after he brought him back to Israel.
ATTORNEYS SHMUEL Moran and Avi Chimi, lawyers for the Biran family, hold a news conference on Monday following the court decision that Eitan Biran should be returned to his family in Italy. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)ATTORNEYS SHMUEL Moran and Avi Chimi, lawyers for the Biran family, hold a news conference on Monday following the court decision that Eitan Biran should be returned to his family in Italy. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
On Wednesday, the Italian daily Corriere della Sera also reported that an international arrest warrant was issued against another man, an Israeli citizen resident of Cyprus, who was in the car with Peleg during the trip.
According to the report, the man often traveled to Italy with Peleg, and tried to attend a hearing about Eitan’s custody in August, introducing himself as an Israeli lawyer but then failing to produce an official identification card.
“[Peleg] carried out a strategic and premeditated scheme that allowed him to bring the child to Israel with him,” prosecuting attorney Mario Venditti told the Corriere in an interview. “The accurate investigation conducted by the Pavia’s police clearly shows that everything was planned ahead in detail starting from the moment when Peleg understood that he would not be able to obtain the grandchild’s custody.”
It was unclear how long the Israeli judicial appeals process would take, and there could be an additional appeal to the Supreme Court, but so far the process has moved at a lightning-fast speed relative to slow judicial calendars.
IN THE MEANTIME, Biran will reside with his aunt, who will remain in Israel until the proceedings conclude.
According to the appeal, the lower Tel Aviv Family Court ruling was faulty because it acted as if the Italian courts had already ruled permanently in favor of the Italian aunt, when they had only granted her temporary custody pending continued legal proceedings.
Further, the appeal said the lower court did not hear all critical evidence for discerning what was in Biran’s best interests.
In addition, the appeal claimed the aunt had blocked the grandfather from any access to Biran in the interim.
The lower court had found that Biran had deeper ties and was more acclimated with his Italian family and surroundings than with his Israeli family and surroundings.
In addition, the court said the grandfather had violated The Hague Convention by removing Biran from Italy without a court ruling.
Technically, the grandfather could still seek custody through the Italian courts even if Biran had already gone back to Italy, but his chances would have been viewed as slim.
Italian authorities had previously assigned Eitan’s custody to Aya – sister to Amit – a doctor who lives with her husband, Or, and their two daughters who are around Eitan’s age, in the suburbs of Pavia.
Eitan’s family had moved to Pavia five years ago so his father, Amit, would be able to study medicine.
The six-year-old was illegally taken to Israel by his grandfather Shmuel Peleg earlier in September.
Peleg’s lawyers in Italy have acknowledged that he had taken the boy to Israel, saying he had “acted on impulse,” as he was worried about his grandson’s health after being excluded from legal proceedings related to the boy’s custody.
Eitan spent most of his life growing up in Italy, and there are indications that the parents planned to remain there, at least for the time being.
Yet, Eitan’s father had brought the family to Italy in order to attend medical school, and there are also signs that the family planned to return to Israel and raise their children in the Jewish state, if not for the tragedy that occurred.
Peleg had accused Aya of keeping the child “hostage” and of disregarding his Israeli and Jewish identity.


Tags italy court kidnapping Eitan Biran
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Shufersal scandal highlights issues with pricing practices - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

We need to focus on the Jews that love Israel, not those who are anti - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Leah Aharoni

MK Gilad Kariv, stop pushing your Kotel agenda - opinion

 By LEAH AHARONI
Douglas Bloomfield

Nikki Haley's pandering to Jewish Republicans is bad for Israel - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Susan Hattis Rolef

Will Israel's new budget be effective or catastrophic? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

COVID-19: People under 30 should not get Moderna vaccine - France

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

NASA scientist answers: When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth?

An asteroid is seen heading for Earth in an illustrative photo.
5

Adding cinnamon to your coffee will speed up your metabolism - study

Cinnamon

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by