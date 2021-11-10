The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Italy issues int’l arrest warrant against Eitan Biran’s grandfather

In September, Shmuel Peleg illegally transferred the child – the only survivor of a cable car crash – to Israel, without the approval of the boy’s aunt, who had custody.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN
Published: NOVEMBER 10, 2021 10:17

Updated: NOVEMBER 10, 2021 11:23
Eitan Biran's grandfather arrives at Tel Aviv court for custody hearing, September 23, 2021 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
Eitan Biran's grandfather arrives at Tel Aviv court for custody hearing, September 23, 2021
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
An Italian judge has issued an international arrest warrant for kidnapping against Eitan Biran’s grandfather Shmuel Peleg, the Italian daily Corriere della Sera reported Wednesday.
Six-year-old Biran is the sole survivor of a cable car crash in northern Italy in May.
The crash caused the deaths of 14 people, including Eitan’s father, Amit Biran, his mother, Tal Peleg, his one-year-old brother, Tom, and his great-grandparents Barbara Cohen Konisky and Itshak Cohen.
After the tragedy, the boy’s custody was assigned to his paternal aunt Aya Biran, who lived nearby Eitan’s family in the city of Pavia, where Amit studied medicine.
In September, Peleg picked up the grandchild to spend a few hours with him as he did regularly according to the decision of Italian judges – who had issued visitation rights after the relations between the maternal and paternal families dramatically deteriorated over the dispute of the child’s custody.
A crashed cable car is seen after it collapsed in Stresa, near Lake Maggiore, Italy May 23, 2021. (credit: ALPINE RESCUE SERVICE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)A crashed cable car is seen after it collapsed in Stresa, near Lake Maggiore, Italy May 23, 2021. (credit: ALPINE RESCUE SERVICE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Instead, Peleg drove Eitan to Switzerland where they bordered a private flight to Israel, although the judge had also ordered that the boy could not leave Italy without the permission of his aunt.
The Corriere reported that an international arrest warrant was also issued against another man, an Israeli citizen resident of Cyprus, who was in the car with Peleg during the trip. According to the report, the man often traveled to Italy with Peleg, and tried to attend a hearing about Eitan’s custody in August, introducing himself as an Israeli lawyer but then failing to produce an official identification card.
“[Peleg] carried out a strategic and premeditated scheme that allowed him to bring the child to Israel with him,” prosecuting attorney Mario Venditti told the Corriere in an interview. “The accurate investigation conducted by the Pavia’s police clearly shows that everything was planned ahead in details starting from the moment when Peleg understood that he would not be able to obtain the grandchild’s custody.”
In the meantime, however, Eitan’s custody continues to be at the center of a legal battle both in Italy and in Israel.
Last month, the Tel Aviv Family Court ordered that Eitan needs to be sent back to Italy to live with his aunt Aya pending a different possible ruling by the Italian courts. Following the decision, the Pelegs filed an appeal and at the moment the child is still in Israel.
According to the Italian daily La Stampa, Pavia’s Court held a hearing about Eitan’s custody on Tuesday but no decision was issued.
However, most legal experts concur that the chances for Shmuel Peleg to obtain the custody were already slim – Eitan has been living in Italy since he was one month old and Aya, a doctor and a mother of two girls around his age, was considered the natural guardian – and after he took the child illegally - they got even slimmer. 
Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.


Tags italy kidnapping arrest Eitan Biran
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israeli political discourse needs to become less childish - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Will Israel's new budget be effective or catastrophic? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Dov Maimon

Europe needs to allow Jews to practice shechita - opinion

 By DOV MAIMON
Mark Regev

What was achieved when Naftali Bennett met Vladimir Putin? - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

COP26: A climate carnival to remember and ridicule - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

COVID-19: People under 30 should not get Moderna vaccine - France

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

NASA scientist answers: When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth?

An asteroid is seen heading for Earth in an illustrative photo.
5

Adding cinnamon to your coffee will speed up your metabolism - study

Cinnamon

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by