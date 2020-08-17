The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli cyber, defense, water projects have brought in billions from UAE

With the normalization of diplomatic ties, many companies are hopeful they can open up revenue streams within the country after the accord is finalized.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 17, 2020 11:40
A view of the Abu Dhabi skyline is seen past a boat on a beach (photo credit: AHMED JADALLAH/REUTERS)
A view of the Abu Dhabi skyline is seen past a boat on a beach
(photo credit: AHMED JADALLAH/REUTERS)
Despite the recent establishment of formal diplomatic ties between the two countries, Israeli companies specializing in cyber and national security systems have been doing business in the UAE for quire some time now, according to Calcalist.
Sometimes these contracts culminated in large commissions worth billions of dollars, according to a number of Israeli company executives working in Abu Dhabi.
Calcalist notes that Logic Industries, head by Mati Kochavi, started working in the UAE in 2008, after a deal was signed between the local Abu Dhabi government and a Swiss company he owned named AGT - the contract to provide security details for its oil drills as well as its borders.
AGT subcontracted out the project to Logic who then flew dozens of Israelis, including former military generals, to the UAE to begin the project.
Another company, Aeronautics Ltd., began working with Abu Dhabi five years ago after Logic's contract ended, providing the same category of services - headed by former Mossad official Avi Leumi.
The report notes that this category of business also spread to larger Israeli security organizations such as Elbit Systems and the Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) - both of whom upgraded the country's air force F-16 fighter jets. They have also transferred hundreds of millions of dollars in military apparatuses to the UAE, notably intelligence and radar systems.
The UAE even bought the Pegasus software from the NSO Group.
Water projects have also been lucrative, considering Israel's irrigation technology is storied and ahead of its time at its inception. Tahal Consulting Engineers Ltd. completed multiple water projects in the UAE worth tens of millions of dollars, headed by Former IDF chief of staff Amnon Lipkin-Shachak before his passing.
Tahal used Israeli irrigation company Netafim to provide the equipment for the project. According to the report, this was Netafim's only revenue in the Persian Gulf. Their competitor Naan Dan Jain, which is Indian-owned, has been cleaning up selling irrigation systems to the UAE in lieu of Israeli ties.
However, with the normalization of diplomatic ties, many Israeli companies are hopeful they can open up revenue streams within the country following the finalization of the accord.


Tags Israel UAE water Cyber
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Hamas incendiary balloons are ecoterrorism By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ronald Lauder Mabrouk and mazel tov to all Muslims and Jews in this new era of peace By RONALD S. LAUDER
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu’s perception of democracy is full of factual mistakes – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eytan Gilboa The Israel-UAE Agreement: A Message to Iran, the Palestinians and Biden By EYTAN GILBOA
Amotz Asa-El Remembering Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz, intellectual wonder and Jewish landmark By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Were suspicious tunnels near Beirut Port discovered after blast?
A member of the army is seen at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 8, 2020.
3 Jewish community vocal over Kamala Harris's Jewish husband
Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff
4 What do Jewish voters need to know about Kamala Harris?
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States
5 The Israel-UAE agreement, winners and losers edition
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press statement at the PM's office in Jerusalem, August 13, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by