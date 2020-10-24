The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Jerusalem to expand First Station complex, adding housing, hotels, retail

The First Station, located between the Old City and the city center, and between the historic neighborhoods of the German Colony and Yemin Moshe, was once Jerusalem's first railway station.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
OCTOBER 24, 2020 03:22
A view of Jerusalem's Valley of Hinnom with Hebron Road in the foreground and Mount Zion in the background taken from near the First Station complex (photo credit: BEN BRESKY)
The Jerusalem Planning and Construction Committee approved plans to further develop its First Station complex, adding housing and hotel units as well as expanded retail and commerce options to the areas surrounding the Jerusalem cultural gem.
Plans for the additions allot 75 dunams (18.5 acres) to the construction of the new urban mix of units, which will stretch between the neighborhoods of Abu Tor, Baka and Talbiyeh, where the existing center is located, and expand off the recent renovations of the last decade.
The First Station, located between Old City and the city center, and between the historic neighborhoods of the German Colony and Yemin Moshe, was once Jerusalem's first railway station.
The terminal ran along the Jaffa-Jerusalem railway line that served as the city's main transportation route and one of the most important entrances into Jerusalem,, from 1892 until it was decommissioned in 1998, consequently closing the structure to train traffic and leaving it abandoned.
Today, after extensive renovation and conservation work, the First Station is open as a center for leisure, culture, culinary and sporting activities, attracting people of all ages from all over the globe.
The unused tracks were turned into a walking path running parallel to a bike path, and the surrounding areas along the tracks host a string of parks and outdoor areas - adding bits of quiet to busy streets of Jerusalem.
The three new plans for development are each stand-alone projects and can progress independently of one another. They also prioritize the preservation of the historic structures located along the abandoned railway line, and intend to integrate them into the new public spaces.
The first, initiated by the Israel Land Authority who hired Melis Architects to commission the designs of the project, intends to build multiple 5-10 story buildings across 43 dunams of land, housing 200 residential units, 250 units for assisted living and 6,000 square meters of commercial real estate space. Some 2,500 square meters will be allocated for educational and religious institutions.
The second project, which will be completed by Margalit Startup City and designed by Rosenfeld Arens Architects, secured 17 dunams of land to create a complex specific for startups and innovation projects. The plans also include the construction of 200 residential units and 4,000 square meters of commercial office space. An additional 7,500 square meters will be allocated for educational institutions, such as a national headquarters for pre-IDF service programs.
The new structures will further expand on the existing Margalit Startup City complex, based in the Old Mandate Printing House adjacent to the First Station.
The third, which will be taken on by Rakevet Ba’Moshava, whill build on 13 dunams of land to construct 270 residential units, including more affordable housing for younger adults, as well as 70 hotel rooms and 3,000 meters of street-level commercials space.
"This is one of the largest and most important projects in the city. It stands to generate thousands of additional high-tech jobs in Jerusalem," said Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion. "Both the municipality and I, will continue to support and develop Jerusalem in the coming years: in construction, residential areas, commerce, and high-tech."

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.


