Israeli drone maker Percepto launches new AI inspection system and drone

The Modiin-based company Percepto , which describes itself as "the leading autonomous inspection and monitoring solution provider," on Wednesday announced the launch of the new 2022 Autonomous Inspection & Monitoring (AIM) platform as well as the Air Mobile Drone.

AIM 2022 incorporates new AI-based solutions tailored to particular fields, including energy, solar, oil and gas and mining. The AI gives users a complete view of the inspection site and offers insights based on the data, using GPS data to tag problems and alert certain stakeholders. The platform can be used with many common cameras, robots and drones such as DJIs.

The Air Mobile drone, which is a Drone-in-a-Box (DIB), meaning it is launched from and returns to a container, is lighter than its predecessor, the Percepto Sparrow, and is equipped with an Optical Gas Imaging (OGI) camera for use in the gas and oil industry.

The containers in which the drones are housed are portable and durable enough to withstand hurricanes and other natural disasters.

Percepto notes that its AI inspection technology can simplify mundane or dangerous tasks in order to allow workers to focus on other activities. "Instead of an employee climbing an icy ladder in the winter, a robot or drone can perform the same task while still obtaining accurate measurements," Director of Operations Transformation at Koch Ag and Energy Tim Shanfelt said.

Ariel Avitan (R), Chief Commercial Officer, and Dor Abuhasira, CEO and co-founder of Israeli company Percepto, pose for a photograph next to the company logo at their offices in Modiin, Israel, December 1, 2016. (credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER)

Percepto added that its AIM platform has been used by major oil and gas companies as well as other Fortune 500 corporations, including Verizon and Florida Power and Light, and has been listed as one of TIME magazine’s 100 Best Inventions of 2021. The company is also a recipient of the Frost & Sullivan Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award and the Edison Gold Award.

“Percepto AIM provides the most advanced and comprehensive enterprise inspection software that offers a complete data workflow - from capture to insight," Percepto CEO Dor Abuhasira said. "With Percepto Air Max and Percepto Air Mobile, companies have a range of options to choose from depending on the size of their facilities and the flexibility needed to deploy drones.”