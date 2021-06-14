Israeli firm Upstep releases custom anti-sweat insoles for summer

Upstep insoles are made from quality raw materials with innovative technology that includes about 400 small holes on the top layer of the insole, which allow the foot to stay dry, even on hot summer days.

The company was established in 2017 after two-and-a-half years of development research, and after 3 years of activity in the American market, Upstep became the No. 1 online medical authority in the United States for the treatment of foot pain.

Limor Katz, CEO said: Upstep recently established a new plant in Israel for the production of insoles adjacent to the old plant, which was established about 3 years ago, with an investment of NIS 5 million.

Upstep, which is owned by siblings Limor Katz, Aviad Raz and Oren Raz, recently signed an agreement with Tal Brody to promote the company’s activities in large companies in the US, including the NBA and the US Army.

Ordering the insole is done through a friendly internet interface. The customer fills out a detailed questionnaire about lifestyle, medical problems and the field in which they need the insole, they are sent Upstep’s FeetKit, imprint their feet and send it back free of charge, where expert podiatrists fit a custom insole. After about a month, the customer receives the insole. Upstep custom insoles cost about 50% cheaper than traditional insoles.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}