Israeli journalist Josh Mitnick dies at 50

Veteran American-Israeli journalist and correspondent Josh Mitnick died on Saturday after a long battle with cancer. He was 50.
Since moving to Israel from New Jersey in 1997 with a master's degree in political science from the University of Michigan, Mitnick worked for a number of global publications, including Bloomberg News, The Wall Street Journal, the Christian Science Monitor, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Jewish Week and Foreign Policy
Longtime CSM colleague Ilene Prusher wrote that Mitnick "was an incredibly talented journalist, and one of those rare people who does great reporting not by being aggressive and pushy, but by being everything a journalist should be: caring, compassionate, and curious about the world. He was a great friend, a gentle spirit, and a wonderful writer."
Mitnick is survived by his wife, Lesley Benedikt and their three children.