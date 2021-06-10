The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israeli, Palestinian youth attend joint hi-tech seminar in southern Israel

Tech2Peace was founded in 2018 and works to connect young Arabs and Jews from the north, south, and the West Bank, through activities that combine hi-tech skills with dialogue.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 10, 2021 20:21
Young Israeli and Palestinian entrepreneurs and tech enthusiasts participate in a recent Tech2Peace program. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Young Israeli and Palestinian entrepreneurs and tech enthusiasts participate in a recent Tech2Peace program.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
A ceremony for the Israeli and Palestinian participants of a Tech2Peace hi-tech seminar was attended by several officials including the Swiss Ambassador to Israel, Jean-Daniel Ruch, who met and greeted the participants.
The seminar gives Israelis and Palestinians who have an interest in the world of hi-tech the opportunity to learn new skills while also learning to understand each other and promote positive dialogue.
The ceremony was attended by officials from Google and Microsoft in addition to the Ruch, and was held in the Arava in the south of Israel.
Leading consultant on Google's Sustainable Development Startup Program, Irwin Boutboul says: "This is the fourth time I have joined Tech2Peace and had the opportunity to communicate with amazing people through the lens of technology and innovation. For some participants, the concept of start-up is something new." 
"Participants understand that the differences between them are actually a unique advantage when it comes to building a more inclusive society,' he concluded.
According to partner and founder of Tech2Peace Uri Rosenberg, many participants, both Israeli and Palestinian, withdrew from the event due to the recent fighting in the south of the country. He congratulated those who decided to attend despite their worries, and said that "in any dialogue it is hard for them to listen to each other, but the participants get up, listen, ask, sit up late at night and open their hearts. This seminar excites me very much."
Tech2Peace was founded in 2018 and works to connect young Arabs and Jews from the north, south, and the West Bank, through trainings that combine hi-tech skills with dialogue between the different communities.
The project also has an active alumni community, and it holds meetings and activities throughout the year. 
The program has been awarded the "Israeli Hope" award on behalf of the president of Israel, and adult graduates of the program are currently part of a new start-up program in the United States.
Zechariah Adelia, a resident of east Jerusalem, one of the leading staff at Tech2Peace and former participant in the program said: "The experience of attending the seminar is immeasurably important, especially these days, in sharing thoughts and feelings, with mutual respect and focus on learning high-tech In the hope that it will nurture heartfelt growth and peace between the peoples, and coexistence between Israelis, Palestinians, Arabs and Jews."


