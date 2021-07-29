The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli politicians, public figures attend Roni Daniel's funeral in TLV

"Daniel always spoke from his heart. He manifested the simple truth, maybe the last Israeli consensus," said Defense Minister Benny Gantz at the funeral.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 29, 2021 19:16
Benny Gantz speaking at Roni Daniel's funeral (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
Benny Gantz speaking at Roni Daniel's funeral
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
Roni Daniel, who passed away on Monday at the age of 73, was buried on Thursday at the Kiryat Shaul Cemetery in Tel Aviv.
Daniel worked for nearly 30 years as a journalist and as the military-affairs commentator on Channel 2, which later became Channel 12.
His funeral was attended by several ministers and prominent figures in Israel, such as Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, former president Reuven Rivlin, IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi and former IDF Chiefs of Staff Gadi Eisenkot and Gabi Ashkenazi.
"He always spoke from his heart. He manifested the simple truth, maybe the last Israeli consensus," Gantz said about Daniel at the funeral.
“Roni was not just a military commentator,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Monday. “He was the voice of another era, of the good Land of Israel, of loving the state and maintaining its security, of the kibbutz and the city together.
“He criticized when necessary; gave a good word when it was deserved. He will be missed by all of us on screen and in our hearts. My condolences to the family. May his memory be a blessing.”
Daniel was born in Baghdad. At the age of two months, he lost his father, and at the age of three, he immigrated to Israel with his mother and grew up on Kibbutz Maoz Haim in the Beit She’an Valley.
In October 1965, he enlisted in the IDF in the Nahal Brigade’s 906th Battalion. He went through a training course as a combat soldier, an infantry cadet course and an infantry officer course. At the end of the course, he returned to the Nahal Brigade and became a platoon commander.
During the Six Day War, he fought in the Battle of Abu-Ageila on the Egyptian front and was wounded by shrapnel, but he returned to the front. In the late 1960s, he became a company commander and fought in the War of Attrition.
Before moving to television, he worked for Israel Radio, first as a transportation reporter and then moving to military reporting, the field with which he is identified. From 1992 to 1993, he was one of the presenters of the Communications File program on Israeli Educational Television.
In recent years, Daniel returned to talk radio and hosted programs on The Jerusalem Post Group’s 103FM radio, including The Security Cabinet and a program of conversations with listeners on Thursdays.


Tags Benny Gantz television funeral journalism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Roni Daniel: Israel's melting pot personified - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Likud MKs are pawns in Bibi’s game - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David Klahr

Israel's government must act to save our children’s education - opinion

 By DAVID KLAHR
Emily Schrader

Iran must be banned from Olympics - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
NEW YORK CONSUL-GENERAL Ido Aharoni meets with ‘Jerusalem Post’ staffers yesterday

What is the State of Israel's diplomacy? - opinion

 By IDO AHARONI
Most Read
1

Harvard astronomer revolutionizes search for alien life with new project

Illustative photo of Galileo Galilei refracting through a telescope.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

Great Pyramid-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth

Asteroid illustrative
4

Texas looking into divestment from Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s boycott

A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by