Israeli student, MFA employee investigated for taking trip to Iran

An Israeli student who visited Iran prior to his employment by Israel's Ministry Foreign Affairs is under investigation by the Lahav 443 Police anti-corruption unit 's international division and the Shin Bet.

While a majority of the details from the investigation have been redacted and blocked from publication, police did say that he allegedly entered Iran and stayed there for a short while prior to starting his position at the MFA.

The man was released home under restrictive circumstances early last month, and the case is currently in the hands of State Judiciary, who will decide whether to indict him.

No other details were made available for public release.