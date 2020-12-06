Israeli teenagers just made running more fun with new music app

Yeshiva students at the Bnei Akiva high school Kiryat Herzog in Bnei Brak won an international entrepreneurs' competition last week, securing future investment for their plan for a running app. Its unique technological innovation matches music with the pace of the runner, optimizing the quality and experience of the workout. Sophomores Daniel Feuerstein, Yair Lichsenberg, Yinon Ben Dror and Oren Cohen participated in the three-time-a-year competition, entitled "Technology and Sport." The conference was virtual because of the unique circumstances of this year due to coronavirus, "The very fact that we're candidates in this competition virtually, and in English - which is not our mother tongue - was a challenge," said Lichsenberg. He extended his thanks to his family, the yeshiva, and the Unistream mentor who guided them through the process. Unistream is an organization that introduces and integrates underprivileged teens into the business and hi-tech world. Businessmen and entrepreneurs serve as mentors to teens as they make their business debuts. "Our collaboration with Unistream," said principal Rabbi Moshe Lichsenberg, "with the generous help of the municipality of Bnei Brak proves itself time and again, year after year. We will continue to support and encourage students who, in addition to their obligations as high school students, will please God develop the app." The app will also display running statistics throughout the workout. Another feature is a water-drinking reminder, as well as running goals and successes.
The four presented two versions of the app, one that would be free, and one that would adopt a subscription model."I am happy and proud of our students who are a source of pride to this country, and to the world. Our rabbis teach that "a healthy soul is in a healthy body," and improving the quality of running will eventually affect the souls of the runners as well," said Rosh Yeshiva Rabi Moshe Tzvi Wexler.