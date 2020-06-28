Israeli Vizhnizer with no underlying conditions on respirator with COVID

In addition, the patient's son-in-law, daughter and grandson were also infected with the coronavirus , according to the report.

The name Vizhnitz refers to the hassidic dynasty that was originally founded by Rabbi Menachem Mendel Hager, based in the village of Vyzhnytsia, a town in present-day Ukraine.

Israel's ultra-Orthodox community has been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus , due to in part to living in more crowded areas, higher birth rates and a strong emphasis on communal activities.

Rabbi Chaim Moshe ben Geula, a 44-year-old Israeli member of the Vizhnitz hassidic community who does not have a history of medical issues or underlying conditions, was sedated and placed on a a respirator at Mayanei Hayeshua Hospital in Bnei Brak after testing positive with coronavirus on Sunday, according to a Hamodia report.