Israeli Vizhnizer with no underlying conditions on respirator with COVID

Rabbi Chaim Moshe ben Geula, a 44-year-old Israeli member of the Vizhnitz hassidic community who does not have a history of medical issues or underlying conditions, was sedated and placed on a a respirator at Mayanei Hayeshua Hospital in Bnei Brak after testing positive with coronavirus on Sunday, according to a Hamodia report.
In addition, the patient's son-in-law, daughter and grandson were also infected with the coronavirus, according to the report.
The name Vizhnitz refers to the hassidic dynasty that was originally founded by Rabbi Menachem Mendel Hager, based in the village of Vyzhnytsia, a town in present-day Ukraine.
Israel's ultra-Orthodox community has been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus, due to in part to living in more crowded areas, higher birth rates and a strong emphasis on communal activities.