Israelis learn of UAE business opportunities in MFA Zoom conference

A conference organized by the Foreign Ministry and the Israel Export Institute aimed at exposing Israeli business workers to business opportunities in the UAE took place on Thursday via Zoom. The virtual conference included over 800 participants, mostly Israelis who were interested in getting acquainted with the UAE market and establishing trading relations with the country. investment routes, distributors and more. The conference also presented to participants with general background on the UAE as well as background relating to various fields of interest that may come in handy when establishing ties with Emiratis. These included briefing on developments taken place in Israel as well as in the UAE, such as research focusing on water treatment, agritech, fintech, smart cities, clean tech, medical developments, cyber and industry. "The deal with the UAE is a deal with many implications. It's a deal that has a great economic potential in trade, finance, investments and innovation for both countries and for the entire region," said Foreign Ministry Director-General Alon Ushpitz. "It's an agreement that's not specific to the governments but also to the people and especially to the private sector." Chairman of the Israel Export Institute Adiv Baruch also expressed the importance of the deal to Israelis from all sectors, saying that "there's no doubt that an intriguing possibility has opened up to all Israelis. In the past few days we've seen a peak in Israelis expressing curiosity and willingness to establish trading relations with the Emiratis." Israelis and Emiratis have been seeking for ways of implementing the historic normalization deal reached between the countries earlier this month, with collaboration already taking place or on its way in various fields, ranging from technological and educational collaborative efforts, medical firms attempting to combine forces in the fight against COVID-19 and journalists from both countries in a hurry to travel and experience firsthand the exciting new neighbor. The conference organized by the Foreign Ministry and the Israel Export Institute marks another step in regulating and taking the efforts of establishing lasting ties with the UAE one step further.Representatives from the Foreign Ministry and the Israel Export Institute exposed participants to useful insights and unique tips for establishing business partnerships with Emirati firms and covered various issues ranging from visas to recommended