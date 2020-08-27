The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israelis learn of UAE business opportunities in MFA Zoom conference

The virtual conference included over 800 participants, mostly Israelis in business who are interested in establishing trading relations with the UAE.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
AUGUST 27, 2020 17:58
An Etihad Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner plane from UAE is parked beside El Al Israel Airlines Boeing 747-400 at Bangkok International Suvarnabhumi Airport, Thailand September 3, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH)
An Etihad Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner plane from UAE is parked beside El Al Israel Airlines Boeing 747-400 at Bangkok International Suvarnabhumi Airport, Thailand September 3, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH)
A conference organized by the Foreign Ministry and the Israel Export Institute aimed at exposing Israeli business workers to business opportunities in the UAE took place on Thursday via Zoom.
The virtual conference included over 800 participants, mostly Israelis who were interested in getting acquainted with the UAE market and establishing trading relations with the country.
Representatives from the Foreign Ministry and the Israel Export Institute exposed participants to useful insights and unique tips for establishing business partnerships with Emirati firms and covered various issues ranging from visas to recommended investment routes, distributors and more.
The conference also presented to participants with general background on the UAE as well as background relating to various fields of interest that may come in handy when establishing ties with Emiratis. These included briefing on developments taken place in Israel as well as in the UAE, such as research focusing on water treatment, agritech, fintech, smart cities, clean tech, medical developments, cyber and industry. 
"The deal with the UAE is a deal with many implications. It's a deal that has a great economic potential in trade, finance, investments and innovation for both countries and for the entire region," said Foreign Ministry Director-General Alon Ushpitz. "It's an agreement that's not specific to the governments but also to the people and especially to the private sector."
Chairman of the Israel Export Institute Adiv Baruch also expressed the importance of the deal to Israelis from all sectors, saying that "there's no doubt that an intriguing possibility has opened up to all Israelis. In the past few days we've seen a peak in Israelis expressing curiosity and willingness to establish trading relations with the Emiratis."   
Israelis and Emiratis have been seeking for ways of implementing the historic normalization deal reached between the countries earlier this month, with collaboration already taking place or on its way in various fields, ranging from technological and educational collaborative efforts, medical firms attempting to combine forces in the fight against COVID-19 and journalists from both countries in a hurry to travel and experience firsthand the exciting new neighbor.
The conference organized by the Foreign Ministry and the Israel Export Institute marks another step in regulating and taking the efforts of establishing lasting ties with the UAE one step further.


Tags Foreign Ministry conference Businessman normalization Israel-UAE peace agreement UAE-Israel deal
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Pompeo is a great friend to the State of Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy A quarantine reading list for the gap year By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Israel-UAE deal, who's to thank and what will it lead to? – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Shmuley Boteach Hezbollah’s genocidal chemicals ignite Lebanon By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Emily Schrader Israeli rape victims need to know: You’re not to blame, you’re not alone By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Police arrest 2 more suspects in gang-rape of 16-year-old in Eilat
Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020
2 Surgical precision - The story behind Israel's targeted killings
‘EACH FLOOR had two apartments and each apartment had three rooms’: The home of Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata after it was hit by the Israeli strike that killed him, in Gaza City on November 12, 2019
3 Netanyahu: Rape of 16-year-old by 30 men is crime against humanity
A hotel is seen against a backdrop of mountains in the Red Sea resort of Eilat [Illustrative]
4 SS Officer hailed as a 'hero' by New Zealand media dies at 97
Waffen SS officers in Denmark, 1944
5 PA's Grand Mufti issues fatwa banning Muslims from praying at al-Aqsa
WORSHIPERS ATTEND a prayer service at al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem’s Old City on July 31.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by