Israelis prepare for Pride Events in shadow of coronavirus: What to know

All Pride events this year are organized in order to follow Health Ministry regulations and may change or be canceled as regulations are adjusted. Some events may require registration in order to attend and all participants will be required to follow Health Ministry regulations.

Updated information can be found (in Hebrew) on the website of The Aguda - The Association for LGBTQ+ Equality in Israel.

Here's what to expect over the summer:

Zichron Ya'akov - June 24





Tiberias - June 25

Three boats will host the city's Pride event with music, drag shows and a light show.

Bat Yam - June 25

The city's third Pride event will focus on LGBTQ+ art with a family-friendly event from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and an 18+ party from 9 p.m. until late into the night. The events will include drag, music, artwork, refreshments and more.

Emek HaYarden - June 21-25





Hadassah Campus - June 24





Technion - June 24-25





Yehud - June 26





Tel Hai College - June 26





Hod HaSharon - June 26





Haifa - June 28

On June 28, Haifa will join Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Beersheba for a Pride rally honoring 50 years of Pride parades. The event in Haifa will include speeches, shows and a party.

Tel Aviv-Jaffa - June 28

On June 28, Tel Aviv will join Jerusalem, Haifa and Beersheba for a Pride rally honoring 50 years of Pride parades. The event in Tel Aviv will include speeches and performances.

Jerusalem - June 24-28

The Jerusalem Open House for Pride and Tolerance has arranged a series of events to mark Pride month. The events will include a movie about pride in Jerusalem, drag shows, street parties, a Kabbalat Shabbat prayer service and a panel on relationships. On June 28, Jerusalem will join Tel Aviv, Haifa and Beersheba for a Pride rally honoring 50 years of Pride parades. The event in Jerusalem will include speeches, shows and a party.

Givatayim - June 28





Beersheba - June 24-28

The Beersheba Proud House will host a series of events to mark Pride month, including a relay race, drag shows and a picnic by the LGBTQ+ Jewish religious study group.

On June 28, Beersheba will join Tel Aviv, Haifa and Jerusalem for a Pride rally honoring 50 years of Pride parades. The event in Beersheba will start at 6 p.m. and will include a protest rally and a viewing of a virtual Pride march parade at a local pub.

Ashdod - July 2





Netanya - July 3





Afula - July 3





Southern Sharon - July 4





Ra'anana - July 7





Pardesia - July 7

Ahuva Ska'at, the mother of Harel Ska'at, a popular Israeli singer and husband of MK Idan Roll, will tell the story of her family's experiences after Harel and another of her sons, Daniel, came out of the closet.

Ofakim - July 9





Harish - July 10





Sha'ar Hanegev and Sderot - July 10





Rehovot - July 16

Rehovot's LGBTQ+ community plans to host a festive Pride event featuring DJs, drag, a sing-along by Koolulam, speeches and a party.

Petah Tikva - July 16





Nehariya - July 16





Kiryat Ono - July 17





Rosh Pina - July 17





Rosh Ha'Ayin - July 20





Modi'in-Maccabim-Reut - July 23





Beit Shemesh - July 25





Pardes Hana-Karkur - July 30





Givat Shmuel - July 31





Shoham - October 1