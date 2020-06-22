Israelis prepare for Pride Events in shadow of coronavirus: What to know

From north to south, Israelis are preparing for LGBTQ+ Pride events that will replace the traditional Pride marches due to coronavirus social distancing regulations.
All Pride events this year are organized in order to follow Health Ministry regulations and may change or be canceled as regulations are adjusted. Some events may require registration in order to attend and all participants will be required to follow Health Ministry regulations.
Updated information can be found (in Hebrew) on the website of The Aguda - The Association for LGBTQ+ Equality in Israel.
Here's what to expect over the summer:
Zichron Ya'akov - June 24
Tiberias - June 25
Three boats will host the city's Pride event with music, drag shows and a light show.
Bat Yam - June 25
The city's third Pride event will focus on LGBTQ+ art with a family-friendly event from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and an 18+ party from 9 p.m. until late into the night. The events will include drag, music, artwork, refreshments and more.
Emek HaYarden - June 21-25
Hadassah Campus - June 24
Technion - June 24-25
Yehud - June 26
Tel Hai College - June 26
Hod HaSharon - June 26
Haifa - June 28
On June 28, Haifa will join Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Beersheba for a Pride rally honoring 50 years of Pride parades. The event in Haifa will include speeches, shows and a party.
Tel Aviv-Jaffa - June 28
On June 28, Tel Aviv will join Jerusalem, Haifa and Beersheba for a Pride rally honoring 50 years of Pride parades. The event in Tel Aviv will include speeches and performances.
Jerusalem - June 24-28
The Jerusalem Open House for Pride and Tolerance has arranged a series of events to mark Pride month. The events will include a movie about pride in Jerusalem, drag shows, street parties, a Kabbalat Shabbat prayer service and a panel on relationships. On June 28, Jerusalem will join Tel Aviv, Haifa and Beersheba for a Pride rally honoring 50 years of Pride parades. The event in Jerusalem will include speeches, shows and a party.
Givatayim - June 28
Beersheba - June 24-28
The Beersheba Proud House will host a series of events to mark Pride month, including a relay race, drag shows and a picnic by the LGBTQ+ Jewish religious study group.
On June 28, Beersheba will join Tel Aviv, Haifa and Jerusalem for a Pride rally honoring 50 years of Pride parades. The event in Beersheba will start at 6 p.m. and will include a protest rally and a viewing of a virtual Pride march parade at a local pub.
Ashdod - July 2
Netanya - July 3
Afula - July 3
Southern Sharon - July 4
Ra'anana - July 7
Pardesia - July 7
Ahuva Ska'at, the mother of Harel Ska'at, a popular Israeli singer and husband of MK Idan Roll, will tell the story of her family's experiences after Harel and another of her sons, Daniel, came out of the closet.
Ofakim - July 9
Harish - July 10
Sha'ar Hanegev and Sderot - July 10
Rehovot - July 16
Rehovot's LGBTQ+ community plans to host a festive Pride event featuring DJs, drag, a sing-along by Koolulam, speeches and a party.
Petah Tikva - July 16
Nehariya - July 16
Kiryat Ono - July 17
Rosh Pina - July 17
Rosh Ha'Ayin - July 20
Modi'in-Maccabim-Reut - July 23
Beit Shemesh - July 25
Pardes Hana-Karkur - July 30
Givat Shmuel - July 31
Shoham - October 1