The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israelis prepare for Pride Events in shadow of coronavirus: What to know

Find out when and where Pride events will take place across Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 22, 2020 19:34
LGBT flag on Jerusalem's King George Street, July 31, 2018 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
LGBT flag on Jerusalem's King George Street, July 31, 2018
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
From north to south, Israelis are preparing for LGBTQ+ Pride events that will replace the traditional Pride marches due to coronavirus social distancing regulations.
All Pride events this year are organized in order to follow Health Ministry regulations and may change or be canceled as regulations are adjusted. Some events may require registration in order to attend and all participants will be required to follow Health Ministry regulations.
Updated information can be found (in Hebrew) on the website of The Aguda - The Association for LGBTQ+ Equality in Israel.
Here's what to expect over the summer:
Zichron Ya'akov - June 24

Tiberias - June 25
Three boats will host the city's Pride event with music, drag shows and a light show.
Bat Yam - June 25
The city's third Pride event will focus on LGBTQ+ art with a family-friendly event from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and an 18+ party from 9 p.m. until late into the night. The events will include drag, music, artwork, refreshments and more.
Emek HaYarden - June 21-25

Hadassah Campus - June 24

Technion - June 24-25

Yehud - June 26

Tel Hai College - June 26

Hod HaSharon - June 26

Haifa - June 28
On June 28, Haifa will join Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Beersheba for a Pride rally honoring 50 years of Pride parades. The event in Haifa will include speeches, shows and a party.
Tel Aviv-Jaffa - June 28
On June 28, Tel Aviv will join Jerusalem, Haifa and Beersheba for a Pride rally honoring 50 years of Pride parades. The event in Tel Aviv will include speeches and performances.
Jerusalem - June 24-28
The Jerusalem Open House for Pride and Tolerance has arranged a series of events to mark Pride month. The events will include a movie about pride in Jerusalem, drag shows, street parties, a Kabbalat Shabbat prayer service and a panel on relationships. On June 28, Jerusalem will join Tel Aviv, Haifa and Beersheba for a Pride rally honoring 50 years of Pride parades. The event in Jerusalem will include speeches, shows and a party.
Givatayim - June 28

Beersheba - June 24-28
The Beersheba Proud House will host a series of events to mark Pride month, including a relay race, drag shows and a picnic by the LGBTQ+ Jewish religious study group.
On June 28, Beersheba will join Tel Aviv, Haifa and Jerusalem for a Pride rally honoring 50 years of Pride parades. The event in Beersheba will start at 6 p.m. and will include a protest rally and a viewing of a virtual Pride march parade at a local pub.
Ashdod - July 2

Netanya - July 3

Afula - July 3

Southern Sharon - July 4

Ra'anana - July 7

Pardesia - July 7
Ahuva Ska'at, the mother of Harel Ska'at, a popular Israeli singer and husband of MK Idan Roll, will tell the story of her family's experiences after Harel and another of her sons, Daniel, came out of the closet.
Ofakim - July 9

Harish - July 10

Sha'ar Hanegev and Sderot - July 10

Rehovot - July 16
Rehovot's LGBTQ+ community plans to host a festive Pride event featuring DJs, drag, a sing-along by Koolulam, speeches and a party.
Petah Tikva - July 16

Nehariya - July 16

Kiryat Ono - July 17

Rosh Pina - July 17

Rosh Ha'Ayin - July 20

Modi'in-Maccabim-Reut - July 23

Beit Shemesh - July 25

Pardes Hana-Karkur - July 30

Givat Shmuel - July 31

Shoham - October 1


Tags Gay Pride LGBT Pride Parade
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Decision-making By JPOST EDITORIAL
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Confronting apartheid of the heart – opinion By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
Jeff Barak What’s the rush? By JEFF BARAK
Eric Mandel The case for the status quo in Judea and Samaria By ERIC R. MANDEL
Ruthie Blum If Black Lives Matter, then don't Palestinian Lives? By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Chinese military scientist arrested at US airport, stole US lab research
China and United States flags
3 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
4 Turkey drew up plans to invade Greece and Armenia - secret documents
A Turkish miltary convoy is pictured in Kilis near the Turkish-Syrian border, Turkey, October 9, 2019
5 Did Putin save Israel from Obama at UN, and why are we hearing this now?
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by