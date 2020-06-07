The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Pride in a Pandemic: The LGBTQ+ community adapts to coronavirus

While the LGBTQ+ community worked to adjust to the “new normal” of coronavirus, a number of challenges affected the entire community.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
JUNE 7, 2020 15:22
LGBT flag on Jerusalem's King George Street, July 31, 2018 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
LGBT flag on Jerusalem's King George Street, July 31, 2018
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
As Pride Month begins in the shadow of coronavirus around the world, LGBTQ+ organizations in Israel are preparing to celebrate the month without the traditional Pride Parades and events and with the newfound challenges and opportunities created by the pandemic.
For Israel Gay Youth (IGY), the lockdown opened a number of new opportunities. As the youth organization switched from in-person meetings and activities to digital alternatives, tons of youth who had previously not joined the organization suddenly were asking to join, as the digital options allowed them to join the organization without the complexities of having to go out to physical groups.
“We were amazed ourselves that so many youths were not involved in our activities, but they do know about them,” Ofer Neuman, the CEO of IGY, told The Jerusalem Post. “They were just waiting for this digital platform because it doesn't require telling their parents, arriving to the activity, everything involved being an actual member in the physical activities which, a lot of times, requires confrontation with reality.”
For the Jerusalem Open House for Pride and Tolerance, the lockdown meant moving their psychosocial services, such as social workers and psychotherapists, and youth and adult groups to online platforms as well, explained Interim Executive Director of the Open House, Alon Shachar, to the Post.
The Open Clinic, also run by the Open House, stayed open throughout the outbreak while following Health Ministry guidelines. The clinic provides treatment, consultations, check-ups and HIV tests in a non-judgmental, friendly environment, a service that remained relevant and necessary throughout the lockdown.
While the LGBTQ+ community worked to adjust to the “new normal” of coronavirus, a number of challenges affected the entire community.
Many LGBTQ+ youths were suddenly stuck in difficult environments and homes. “The house became a prison,” Neuman explained as youths were trapped with disapproving, discriminatory and even violent families. Shachar described the situation as a “pressure cooker” in many homes, with youths losing the little freedom they may have had outside of their homes.
“There was a 27% rise of the emergency calls and complaints [to IGY] about suicidal intentions, depression, LGBTQphobic violence in the family and in the home,” said Neuman. “If on one hand we were really happy that the coronavirus enabled a lot of youths that were never in the activities to come, it also ruined the lives and the routines and the only places that a lot of youths had to feel at home.”
Some youths, especially those in Haredi neighborhoods and Arab villages, tried or were forced to leave their homes during the lockdown as well. IGY worked with Gag HaVarod and Beit Dror to find housing for these youths, but the conditions of the lockdown made finding solutions a lot more difficult. For youths in Jerusalem, the situation was even more complicated, as no such hostels exist in the city and those who needed to find a new housing situation needed to move to Tel Aviv.
The elderly population in the Jerusalem LGBTQ+ community was also heavily impacted by the virus, as the regular issues that affect the elderly population more so than the rest of society, such as the fact that they're more alone, have less connection to a nuclear family, don't live in couples as much, don't have as many children and are in a not as good economic situation, were “multiplied” by the social quarantine, Shachar explained.
The situation was also made more difficult in the community as many were already hesitant to seek medical care, as they may have been thought of as criminals or insane or abominations in the past, and the dangers presented by the coronavirus and the effects of the lockdown, especially to the elderly population, were made even more extreme for those in the LGBTQ+ community.
Looking forward, the situation is looking a bit more bright as the country adapts to the “new normal” of coronavirus.
Despite the gradual return to routine, pride events, such as the Jerusalem Pride Parade, have been put on hold in the meantime. Once the situation allows for larger gatherings, a new date will be organized for Jerusalem Pride. In the meantime, the Open House is planning a series of events and projects around the city during Pride Month, culminating on June 21, the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots of 1969, with a special Pride movie.
IGY is working together with companies such as Reebok and Unilever to run campaigns during Pride Month. A portion of the income from the campaigns will be donated to IGY. Neuman explained that it was “very exciting” to find out that large companies were understanding the importance of LGBTQ+ safe places and of creating such environments and atmospheres of equality and love.
While much of the Open House remains online, the organization is planning to release a new website and new logo as part of Pride Month. While the psychosocial services provided by the Open House have returned to face-to-face meetings while following Health Ministry regulations, the youth and adult groups have remained online as the guidelines presented for group meetings remained too unclear to comfortably return to group meetings, according to Shachar.
Neuman stressed that IGY, like every other youth organization, is anxious to get back to physical meetings, but is also looking to invest further in its digital options “to create new and long-lasting platforms that will serve this kind of audience that is not available to come out of the home and become a regular member in what we have created through the years, but has the same desire to create for themselves an LGBTQ+ equal, fun, secure environment, even if its two-three hours a day or week.”


Tags Israel LGBT Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Annex responsibly By JPOST EDITORIAL
Menachem Begin vs. Benjamin Netanyahu: A window of opportunity By YAAKOV KATZ
Seth Frantzman The mystery of how Turkey helped a rabble turnaround Libya’s civil war By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
My Word: Return to sender - Advice from a younger self By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert The government's response to coronavirus is a national embarrassment By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
2 Former MI6 head claims COVID-19 was made in a Chinese lab
Sir Richard Dearlove, former Chief, British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6). May 3, 2011.
3 DNA analysis of Dead Sea Scrolls unveils their once secret origin
Jeramiah Scroll
4 Scientists find link between COVID-19 severity and genetics
The secret to healing what ails you lies within your own DNA
5 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by