The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israelis say global standing has remained stable under new government

A majority also believe the government will succeed in passing the 2022‒2023 budget, which would ensure that the government does not collapse.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 4, 2021 00:45
The eight party leaders of the 36th government coalition meet before the swearing in, June 13, 2021 (photo credit: ARIEL ZANDBERG)
The eight party leaders of the 36th government coalition meet before the swearing in, June 13, 2021
(photo credit: ARIEL ZANDBERG)
Israel’s reputation among the world has remained stable since the departure of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the establishment of the newest coalition government last summer, according to the newest survey by the Israel Democracy Institute.
The Israel Democracy Institute's “Israeli Voice Index,” which is a monthly public opinion survey conducted by the organization, found that 65% of respondents believe Israel’s international standing has either improved (28%) or stayed the same (37%). 29% of the respondents felt Israel's reputation has deteriorated after Israel’s longest-tenured head of state, Benjamin Netanyahu, was replaced by Naftali Bennett’s coalition government in June.
A majority of those surveyed also believe the government will succeed in passing the 2022‒2023 budget, which would ensure that the government does not collapse and prevent another election– which would be Israel’s fifth in just under three years.
Responses were split among political lines: 51% of respondents who identified themselves as right-wing politically believed Israel’s standing among the international community improved or remained stable, while a whopping 90% of left-leaning respondents believed Israel had an equal or greater standing since the new government took power. Center-leaning respondents felt similarly optimistic, with 84% percent saying the situation had improved or remained steady.
Notably, 44% of right-leaning participants said the new government had decreased Israel's international standing, while just 11% of centrist respondents and an even lower 6% of left-leaning respondents agreed.
Right wing protestors at a rally on November 2, 2021 at Habima Square in Tel Aviv. The signs read ''Help! An oversized baby is running the country'' and ''Two states for two peoples - Jordan and Israel'' (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Right wing protestors at a rally on November 2, 2021 at Habima Square in Tel Aviv. The signs read ''Help! An oversized baby is running the country'' and ''Two states for two peoples - Jordan and Israel'' (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
The survey also tracked responses by participants who identified as Jewish or Arab. Among Jewish Israeli respondents, 37% said that no change has occurred in Israel’s international standing, while almost the same rate thinks it has improved or deteriorated (27% - improved, 30% - deteriorated). Arab Israeli interviewees felt slightly more positive: 40% felt that Israel's standing has remained unchanged, 30% said it has improved, and 23% believe it has worsened.
The survey also tracked how Israeli’s believed other countries or institutions behaved towards Israel, tracking the perceived attitudes of eight countries, the EU, and the United Nations. 75.1% of Jewish Israelis felt the United States was very or moderately friendly towards Israel, while 87.6% of Arab Israelis agreed with the sentiment. Respondents of both Jewish and Arab heritage generally agreed on most questions, though 69.1% of Arab participants felt the UN was very or moderately friendly– only 11.5% of Jewish respondents felt the same way.


Tags Israel European Union international abdul fattah al-sisi us israel relations Israel Democracy Institute Israelis global
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Mansour Abbas: Israel's most unpredictable politician - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Boycott Winter Olympics in China - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

US and Israeli energy miracles can fuel the future - opinion

 By VICTORIA COATES
Micah Halpern

Banning kosher shechita is a direct attack on Jews - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Kenneth Bandler

Focus needs to be maintained on US antisemitism - opinion

By KENNETH BANDLER
Most Read
1

Asteroid skimmed past Earth and no one saw it coming

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
2

Israel’s COVID travel rules changed for tourists Monday – here are the details

Rabin Square COVID-19 testing site, Tel Aviv, Israel, August 16, 2021.
3

Aravrit - new app designs script that combines Hebrew and Arabic

Diagrams showing how Aravrit combines Hebrew and Arabic letters.
4

Drill for 2,000 rockets a day and internal strife: IDF preps for war

IDF soldiers drill war with Gaza in the Southern Storm drill.
5

Israel to ban unvaccinated US tourists, even if they had COVID-19

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by