Israelis say global standing has remained stable under new government

Israel’s reputation among the world has remained stable since the departure of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the establishment of the newest coalition government last summer, according to the newest survey by the Israel Democracy Institute.

The Israel Democracy Institute's “Israeli Voice Index,” which is a monthly public opinion survey conducted by the organization, found that 65% of respondents believe Israel’s international standing has either improved (28%) or stayed the same (37%). 29% of the respondents felt Israel's reputation has deteriorated after Israel’s longest-tenured head of state, Benjamin Netanyahu, was replaced by Naftali Bennett’s coalition government in June.

A majority of those surveyed also believe the government will succeed in passing the 2022‒2023 budget, which would ensure that the government does not collapse and prevent another election– which would be Israel’s fifth in just under three years.

Responses were split among political lines: 51% of respondents who identified themselves as right-wing politically believed Israel’s standing among the international community improved or remained stable, while a whopping 90% of left-leaning respondents believed Israel had an equal or greater standing since the new government took power. Center-leaning respondents felt similarly optimistic, with 84% percent saying the situation had improved or remained steady.

Notably, 44% of right-leaning participants said the new government had decreased Israel's international standing, while just 11% of centrist respondents and an even lower 6% of left-leaning respondents agreed.

Right wing protestors at a rally on November 2, 2021 at Habima Square in Tel Aviv. The signs read ''Help! An oversized baby is running the country'' and ''Two states for two peoples - Jordan and Israel'' (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

The survey also tracked responses by participants who identified as Jewish or Arab. Among Jewish Israeli respondents, 37% said that no change has occurred in Israel’s international standing, while almost the same rate thinks it has improved or deteriorated (27% - improved, 30% - deteriorated). Arab Israeli interviewees felt slightly more positive: 40% felt that Israel's standing has remained unchanged, 30% said it has improved, and 23% believe it has worsened.