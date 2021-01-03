Israel's 2021 Eurovision song options released

The three songs, La La Love, Set Me Free and Ue La La, were chosen out of nine songs that were uploaded for public voting in December. The songs were sung by various artists in the first round of voting, not by Alene. Two of the songs were chosen based on the public's vote and one song was chosen by a committee. The three songs are now being recorded by Alene and have been published on KAN's website along with sample clips while Alene and the recording team work to finish producing the final clips.

Voting will begin on January 19th and the winning song will be announced on January 25 during a special broadcast called "Our song for Eurovision 2021" presented by Lucy Ayoub.

Alene was originally meant to represent Israel in the Eurovision Song Contest 2020, but the event was cancelled in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. She is the first Ethiopian-Israeli to represent Israel in the contest and was informed after the cancellation that she would represent Israel in the Following are the full versions of the three selected songs as performed by various artists to enjoy in the meantime:



La La Love

Set Me Free



Ue La La

