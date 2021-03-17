The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel's beaches are open, 'tar storm' has ended

The Environmental Protection Ministry has declared that the "tar storm" event plaguing Israeli beaches has ended.

By MICHAEL STARR  
MARCH 17, 2021 15:37
Israeli soldiers clean tar off the Palmachim beach following an offshore oil spill which drenched most of the Israeli coastline, February 22, 2021 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Israeli soldiers clean tar off the Palmachim beach following an offshore oil spill which drenched most of the Israeli coastline, February 22, 2021
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
The "tar storm" event plaguing Israeli beaches has ended, the Environmental Protection Ministry declared this morning. 
The tar spill has been downgraded from a tier-2 environmental issue. While the situation is still not completely cleared – at stage "blue" – the ministry is already thanking its clean-up teams, soldiers and volunteers who were involved in the exhaustive cleaning project. 
"After an intensive month, we're moving to the next stage, and are continuing to coordinate with the coastal authorities in operations to clean and remove the tar, in order to bring about a complete cleaning of the beaches," Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel said in a statement.
"We thank the ministry's workers, local authorities, volunteers and environmental organizations with Ecoocean leading them, with their help the incident was treated quickly and professionally. We will continue actions toward the International Monetary Fund to seek for compensation for the terrible damage done to Israel's beaches."
According to the Environmental Protection Ministry's press release, 82% out of central Israel's 101 beaches passed the tar index, and have returned to public use. More broadly, 61% of all beaches are clean or with a low amount of pollution. Currently, 36% remain with a low to moderate level of tar, and just 3% of beaches are still significantly polluted.
Operation of the beaches will be reverting to the coastal authorities starting Wednesday.
The unprecedented ecological disaster began mid-February. Hundreds of tons of tar washed ashore, covering a 160 km. out of the 190 km. of Israel’s Mediterranean coastline.
The response to the disaster resulted in a wide coalition of responders, with thousands of volunteers, soldiers, and even senior European diplomats stepping up to clean the tar.
Gamliel has decried the tar storm as a result of "eco-terrorism." Lloyd’s List, a leading international shipping journal, used intelligence vessel-tracking data to confirm that an Iranian tanker called Emerald was responsible for the deliberate spill.

Tobias Siegal contributed to this report.


Tags Iran beach environment
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Why is the rabbinate making words non-kosher?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Israel Elections: Yair Lapid best choice for voters on the fence - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Biden must abandon negotiating with Iran, UNHRC, UNRWA - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Israel Elections: What will determine the election results?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
IDF Maj. Gen. (ret.) Yaacov Ayish

Israel must partner with US in power competition with China - opinion

 By YAACOV AYISH

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

New Dead Sea Scroll fragments, world's oldest basket found in desert cave

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.
3

'Israel will be hit by 2,000 missiles a day in future war' - IDF general

IDF gets ready for Hezbollah along the Israeli-Lebanese border
4

Stress and anxiety caused by smartphone use revealed in new TAU study

Close up of a man using mobile smart phone
5

Can artificial intelligence predict whether someone will die from COVID?

Artificial intelligence

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by