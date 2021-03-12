Storm washes up additional tar residue to Israel's coastline

The Environmental Protection Ministry announced Friday that the stormy weather had caused winds and waves in the ocean to drift flakes and larger lumps of tar, still contaminating the Mediterranean sea following the unprecedent oil spill that occurred a few weeks ago.

"Inspectors from the maritime unit of the the Environmental Protection Ministry found large amounts of tar lumps at the Neve Yam Beach at Hof HaCarmel Regional Council," a statement by the ministry read.

Tar washed up to Dado Beach at Haifa, Friday, March 12, 2021. (Credit: Fared Arzuan / Environmental Protection Ministry) Other reports have indicated changing amounts of tar residue washing up to beaches in Haifa, Kiryat Yam and the Mateh Asher Regional Council.

The ministry noted that efforts were being made to clean up the affected beaches and that additional updates will come in as the storm weakens.

In mid-February, Israel found itself in the middle of an unprecedented ecological disaster, as hundreds of tons of tar were pushed ashore due to inclement weather, covering approximately 160 km. out of the 190 km. of Israel’s Mediterranean coast.

The response to this disaster has been almost as unprecedented as the disaster itself, with thousands of volunteers, including senior European diplomats , stepping up to clean Israel's once white beaches.

Various reports have indicated that the oil spill was done as a deliberate action by Iran, which Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel has referred to as "eco-terrorism."

