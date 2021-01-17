The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel's economy could grow 4.6% in 2021

Israel's economic performance was the seventh-best of the 37 OECD-member countries, the report showed.

By ZEV STUB  
JANUARY 17, 2021 14:47
Jerusalem's Mamilla mall is seen nearly empty amid Israel's third coronavirus lockdown, on January 4, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Jerusalem's Mamilla mall is seen nearly empty amid Israel's third coronavirus lockdown, on January 4, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israel's economy will grow 4.6 percent in 2021 under the most likely outlook for the year, which includes a gradual emergence from the pandemic, the Finance Ministry said in a report Sunday.
Under a less-likely scenario of a continued deterioration of the economy, the growth forecast is just 1.9%, it said.
Final GDP figures are not yet available for 2020, but the Finance Ministry expects to see that the economy contracted about 3.3% for the pandemic-stricken year. If that is the case, it would be better than the 4.15% contraction predicted by the OECD, and beat the average decline of 5.5% among all OECD countries last year.
Israel's economic performance was the seventh-best of the 37 OECD-member countries, the report showed. China was the only OECD country to report GDP growth in 2020.
Israel's exports, which comprise a large portion of the economy, were hurt much less than expected, with exports of hi-tech services growing over the course of the year.
However, the report noted, the local jobs market got hit worse than the OECD average, as lockdowns led to declines in private consumption. Unemployment for the whole of 2020 was about 15.4%, after peaking at 36.1% in April, the Finance Ministry said. In 2021, unemployment will reach between 8.6% and 11.6% in 2021, depending on how quickly the economy can recover, the report said. In 2019, Israel recorded a record-low 3.8% unemployment.
Inflation declined by 0.6% in 2020, and the Consumer Price Index rose by 1.1%. For 2021, the Treasury expects 0.3% inflation and a 0.5% rise in CPI.
The average salary in Israel will probably decline somewhat in 2021, from about NIS 11,500 in 2020 to NIS 11,100, the Treasury noted.


Tags economy Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel’s interest is seeing an America that is politically stable

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel, Iran fight for influence over Biden administration

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Social media’s ultimate cancel culture

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

COVID-19 vaccine: Netanyahu takes credit where it's not due - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Will Israel lose its freedom to operate against Iran? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

New York State Bar investigates Giuliani for role in Capitol riots

Rudy Giuliani delivers remarks before Donald Trump rallies with supporters in Council Bluffs, Iowa, U.S., September 28, 2016.
3

Coronavirus: 67-year-old jabbed with five doses instead of one

Vials of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and syringes are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, during a third national COVID lockdown, at a Maccabi Health Fund branch in Ashdod, Israel December 29, 2020
4

Astronomers watch for first time as galaxy 'far, far away' dies

The spiral galaxy NGC 4845, located over 65 million light-years away in the constellation of Virgo in NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image
5

13 Israelis suffer facial paralysis after coronavirus vaccine - report

A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by