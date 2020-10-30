Italian Foreign Minister visits Jerusalem's Western Wall

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, visited Jerusalem's Western Wall during his visit to Israel this week.At the wall, the minister was greeted by Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz as well as Director of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation Mr. Mordechai (Suli) Eliav. Together they prayed for peace in the world in light of the coroanvirus pandemic. Eliav presented Di Maio with the history of the Western Wall and its importance to the Jewish people, following which the foreign minister placed a note in the cracks of the Wester Wall - as per tradition.“Many in Italy and in general have changed their relationship with Israel after coming to visit here or after a visit of their leaders in Israel,” Di Maio said. During Di Maio's visit to Israel it was decided that Italy provide Israel with coronavirus vaccines. Later after visiting the Di Maio addressed Israel's Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and said that ,"when the vaccine reaches Europe, we will also take care of our friends here in Israel. We are good friends of Israel’s and we will continue to support and assist it."“May you be able to quickly recover from the situation your country has been facing with the eruption of the second wave of the virus. This is a difficult time for you and for the entire world, but with the power of prayer and faith, we can succeed.” Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz said. “Many European leaders have not come to the Western Wall for prayer in the past, and in the past two years, there has been a marked change and many leaders from Europe have come here, and I bless this change. It contributes toward peace among the nations."