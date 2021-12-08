The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Jerusalem Rabbinate chairman dismissed by Matan Kahana

The professional head of the Jerusalem Rabbinate has been accused of improper behavior in a series of incidents, highlighted by municipal comptroller reports.

By JEREMY SHARON
Published: DECEMBER 8, 2021 18:43

Updated: DECEMBER 8, 2021 19:06
Minister of Religious Affairs Matan Kahana attends a plenary session at the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem, July 26, 2021. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Minister of Religious Affairs Matan Kahana attends a plenary session at the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem, July 26, 2021.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana has decided to end the tenure of Yehoshua Yishai, the chairman of the Jerusalem local rabbinate, due to a series of disciplinary problems and other complaints that have been made against him in recent years.
Yishai, who was a Shas Party appointee some 10 years ago, will now finish his term by January 19, 2022.
A disciplinary committee that was formed in 2020 summoned Yishai to a hearing in June that year over a slew of reports of problematic activity. It also recommended earlier this year that he be dismissed as chairman of the Jerusalem Local Religious Council, the body which runs municipal religious services such as marriage registration, kashrut, funerals, and mikveh [ritual bath] services.
Yishai has been accused of involvement in numerous scandals involving the Jerusalem Religious Council, which led the Jerusalem city comptroller to conclude in an exhaustive document in 2017 that the council’s operations under his management “is not in order legally, disciplinarily or ethically.”
The report noted that Yishai was flown to foreign destinations at the expense of a company which provided services to the Jerusalem Religious Council, raising concerns of the improper award of council contracts.
THE HEADQUARTERS of the Chief Rabbinate in Jerusalem, as seen here in 2013. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)THE HEADQUARTERS of the Chief Rabbinate in Jerusalem, as seen here in 2013. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Yishai also allegedly gave jobs to his close family members without issuing a tender as required by law, and was also suspected of using council maintenance employees for his private purposes.
In addition, Yishai also sought to undermine the status of Jerusalem Chief Rabbi Aryeh Stern. In one incident last year, he had the lock on Stern’s office changed, effectively locking the rabbi out of his office.
In Kahana’s letter to Yishai informing him that his tenure as chairman of the council was being terminated, he also mentioned the recent issuance of improper tenders for jobs with the religious council.
As reported by The Jerusalem Post in April, the Jerusalem Religious Council issued tenders for the positions of kashrut inspector, and eruv (Shabbat boundary) inspector, which included a requirement that the candidate have a beard, thereby illegally discriminating against women.
Kahana said in his letter that under Yishai’s tenure the Jerusalem Religious Council had been put on a much improved financial footing.
“Together with this, however, the findings that have arisen in reports are not commensurate with norms of behavior expected from someone serving in a public position,” said the minister, adding that Yishai’s behavior had harmed the image of public religious services.
United Torah Judaism MK Uri Maklev condemned Kahana’s decision.
“The destructiveness and politicization of Minister Kahana knows no bounds, including regarding professionals who proved their professionalism and experience,” said Maklev.
“They are a target for dismissal in order to allow personal, political appointments. This is another step in the destruction of religious services, kashrut and conversion in Israel.”


Tags Jerusalem rabbi rabbinate Matan Kahana
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must do its part to fight the global environmental crisis - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

The secret of Zionism’s success, we did it ourselves - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Kenneth Bandler

IsraAID celebrates 20 years

 By KENNETH BANDLER
Nadav Tamir

The danger of Israeli panic over Iran - analysis

 By NADAV TAMIR
Leah Aharoni

Don’t cherish Jewish values? You don’t get to make the call - opinion

 By LEAH AHARONI
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Is third sabotage the charm at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility? - analysis

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
3

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
4

Omicron appears more contagious, less dangerous than other variants

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.
5

Could seaweed stop coronavirus from infecting human cells? - study

Seaweed is seen on a beach in Cancun

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by