Jerusalem youth establish situation room to face COVID-19 challenges

The situation room is operated by about 2,000 youth with the help of the Municipality and May Municipal Center for Leadership, Activism and Youth Initiatives.

The staff and volunteers have faced a variety of needs of residents, including weekly meeting and phone calls with about 600 senior citizens, packaging and distribution of food baskets for families in need, balcony events with musical vehicles, and aid with buying medicine and walking dogs for families in quarantine.

The situation room also provided solutions for children in special education, operated computer labs for teenagers to renew their computers and transfer them to families who need them and talked with families of olim (immigrants) and tutored zoom studies for students in need of assistance.

The youth even worked outside of Jerusalem, contacting Jewish youth from abroad who faced antisemitism, listening to them, advising them and supporting each other through the pandemic.

The discussions created exciting connections between youth from the Diaspora and Jerusalem who talked about meeting face to face when it becomes possible.

"The volunteering of the Jerusalem youth is very exciting, but not surprising," said Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon. "The city of Jerusalem has been blessed with the spirit of community, volunteerism, caring and love for others. This is the famous Jerusalemism that is reflected in the large number of volunteers who work tirelessly, day and night, with help and assistance in every possible field and endless giving. I am proud of the Jerusalem youth who make a significant contribution to the community."

