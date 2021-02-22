The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Jerusalem youth establish situation room to face COVID-19 challenges

The youth even worked outside of Jerusalem, contacting Jewish youth from abroad who faced antisemitism, advising them and supporting each other.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 22, 2021 16:11
Jerusalem youth volunteer with their coronavirus situation room run with the Jerusalem Municipality (photo credit: JERUSALEM MUNICIPALITY AND JERUSALEM YOUTH)
Jerusalem youth volunteer with their coronavirus situation room run with the Jerusalem Municipality
(photo credit: JERUSALEM MUNICIPALITY AND JERUSALEM YOUTH)
Jerusalem youth established a coronavirus situation room with the Jerusalem Municipality to deal with a variety of challenges presented by the crisis, including distributing meals and dealing with antisemitism.
The situation room is operated by about 2,000 youth with the help of the Municipality and May Municipal Center for Leadership, Activism and Youth Initiatives.
The staff and volunteers have faced a variety of needs of residents, including weekly meeting and phone calls with about 600 senior citizens, packaging and distribution of food baskets for families in need, balcony events with musical vehicles, and aid with buying medicine and walking dogs for families in quarantine.
The situation room also provided solutions for children in special education, operated computer labs for teenagers to renew their computers and transfer them to families who need them and talked with families of olim (immigrants) and tutored zoom studies for students in need of assistance.
The youth even worked outside of Jerusalem, contacting Jewish youth from abroad who faced antisemitism, listening to them, advising them and supporting each other through the pandemic.
The discussions created exciting connections between youth from the Diaspora and Jerusalem who talked about meeting face to face when it becomes possible.
"The volunteering of the Jerusalem youth is very exciting, but not surprising," said Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon. "The city of Jerusalem has been blessed with the spirit of community, volunteerism, caring and love for others. This is the famous Jerusalemism that is reflected in the large number of volunteers who work tirelessly, day and night, with help and assistance in every possible field and endless giving. I am proud of the Jerusalem youth who make a significant contribution to the community."


Tags Jerusalem youth jerusalem municipality Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to be struck by ecological disaster to take action

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Trump’s second acquittal from impeachment - Democracy or hypocrisy?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Alon Tal

Why Blue and White is the logical choice for Anglo voters

 By ALON TAL
Asaf Malchi

On the fringes of ultra-Orthodox society

 By ASAF MALCHI
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

It’s the dawn of a new era for Jewish life in the Gulf - opinion

 By HOUDA NONOO, ALEX PETERFREUND

Most Read

1

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Sheba researcher: Antiparasitic drug reduces length of COVID-19 infection

Ivermectin
4

COVID-19: 40% of new serious cases are under 60 - here’s why

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
5

Coronavirus: A hyped-up flu or a fatal pandemic?

Belinson hospital team members wearing protective clothes as they work at the Coronavirus ward of Belinson hospital in Petah Tikva on October 04, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by