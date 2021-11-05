Jerusalem youth lead the fight against climate change

The Jerusalem municipality is organizing a leadership group for teenagers from ninth to 11th grade to lead a campaign for the combat against climate change

The group will include teenagers from schools around Jerusalem and will focus on education in the topic of climate change, activism and youth leadership. The members will be given a chance to take initiative in matters relating to the climate like green roofs, climate-friendly public transport, the fashion industry and more. The initiatives will be financed by the municipality in order to actualize them.

The plan also includes education, organised learning days in the science museum and cooperation with the "Youth Protest for the Climate".

The leadership group will be considered as part of the volunteer program that teenagers are required to complete during their time in school. This year, Jerusalem chose to change the way the volunteer program has been done in previous years to allow the students to chose the form of volunteer work that most speaks to them.

"The new leadership group illustrates the commitment and great importance that Jerusalem's municipality affords to the subject of the climate," said Jerusalem's Mayor Moshe Leon. "The group will take the fight against climate change one step forward and will focus on action in practice.

"It's our responsibility to act fast and ensure the inheritance that we leave to the future generation of Jerusalem. Therefore, there is nothing more correct or appropriate than to include the youth in the finding of solutions and responses on the local level."