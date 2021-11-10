The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
JNF-KKL reveals 4 new specialized fire engines

JNF-KKL revealed four new fire engines that are specially equipped for forest terrain and can therefore be used in Israel's next wildfire season.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 10, 2021 01:04
Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) revealed four new advanced fire engines at a ceremony held in Nir Am, near Israel's border with Gaza, an area hard-hit by wildfires caused by incendiary balloons in recent years.
The engines, sponsored by friends of KKL-JNF, JNF-USA, and KKL-JNF branches in the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, and Austria, are specially equipped for forest terrain, meaning they may come in handy during Israel's next wildfire season.
The engines have off-road capabilities, including a large range of driving modes, large water tanks, strong water pumps and advanced motors that can both reach fast speeds and emit less pollution.
The four engines will join KKL-JNF's 25 operational engines.
The ceremony was attended by representatives of KKL-JNF, as well as members of Kibbutz Nir Am and representatives from local municipal councils and Israel Fire and Rescue Services.
Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) revealed four new advanced fire engines,  at a ceremony held in Nir Am (credit: Courtesy) Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) revealed four new advanced fire engines,  at a ceremony held in Nir Am (credit: Courtesy)
"It's exciting to see new fire engines, especially in an area so close to Gaza, where last summer so many wildfires have occurred as a result of our enemy's onslaught," said KKL-JNF Global Chairman Avraham Duvdevani.
"These magnificent fire engines will be joining KKL-JNF's firefighting forces, whose abilities we've just recently seen during the latest wave of wildfires. I'm proud of every one of our brave firefighters who risk their lives during these chaotic wildfires and I thank the people who contributed and made the purchasing of these modern fire engines happen," he said.


