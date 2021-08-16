Jerusalem area wildfire in pictures - see the devastation

A huge wildfire spread near Jerusalem on Sunday, burning down thousands of dunams of forest and brushland and endangering nearby communities.
High temperatures and strong winds helped the fire spread fast to the west of the capital.
The fire razed some 16,000 dunams as of Sunday evening, almost four times the amount burned in recent previous fires.
Some 70 squads from the Jerusalem fire department as well as neighboring forces attempted to fight the flames.
Israel continues to combat the massive wildfire which is spreading on multiple fronts west of Jerusalem.
Tzvi Joffre contributed to this article.