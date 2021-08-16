Jerusalem area wildfire in pictures - see the devastation

huge wildfire spread near Jerusalem on Sunday, burning down thousands of dunams of forest and brushland and endangering nearby communities.

Givat Ye’arim, moments before the evacuating due to the wildfires that raged through the Jerusalem area on August 15, 2021. (credit: Courtesy)

High temperatures and strong winds helped the fire spread fast to the west of the capital.

A view of the smoke of the Beit Meir fire from Modiin (credit: YONAH JEREMY BOB)

A view of the Beit Meir fire from Gilo (credit: SETH J. FRANTZMAN)

A view of the Beit Meir fire from Jerusalem center (credit: DAVID BRINN)

The fire razed some 16,000 dunams as of Sunday evening, almost four times the amount burned in recent previous fires.

The Beit Meir fire (credit: ARIEL KEDEM)

A view from Baka of the Beit Meir fire (credit: Shira Silkoff)

Some 70 squads from the Jerusalem fire department as well as neighboring forces attempted to fight the flames.

Israeli firefighters and citizens try to extinguish a fire which broke out in a forest near near Beit Meir, outside of Jerusalem on August 15, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Israel continues to combat the massive wildfire which is spreading on multiple fronts west of Jerusalem.

Massive blaze continues for second day near Har Eitan, east of Jerusalem, August 16, 2021 (credit: ARIEL KEDEM / ISRAEL NATURE AND PARKS AUTHORITY)

The Jerusalem wildfire. (credit: YOEL MILLER)

Tzvi Joffre contributed to this article.