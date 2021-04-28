The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

JNF-USA Plans Post-Pandemic Singles Trip to Israel

With more than half of Israelis having received their COVID-19 vaccine, Israel is now one of the safest destinations in the world for tourists to visit.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 28, 2021 12:45
JNF-USA Plans Post-Pandemic Singles Trip to Israel (photo credit: JNF USA)
JNF-USA Plans Post-Pandemic Singles Trip to Israel
(photo credit: JNF USA)
As Israel continues to lead the world in its vaccine rollout, Jewish National Fund-USA (JNF-USA) is resuming its in-person Israel missions with a trip for singles aged 35-50, from July 4-11. The eight-day, seven-night tour includes high-quality lodging, touring with an English-speaking guide on a Wi-Fi-equipped luxury coach, daily buffet breakfasts, most lunches and dinners, entrance fees to various sites, museums, and events, and airport transfers.
With more than half of Israelis having received their COVID-19 vaccine, Israel is now one of the safest destinations in the world for tourists to visit.
“People have been stuck inside, and the development of romantic relationships got put on hold, so now JNF-USA is wagering that sparks will fly for singles across the country over the July 4th weekend,” said JNFuture Mission and Trips Chair Lisa Shakun. “Participants are being offered a chance to find true love while receiving a backstage pass to an unforgettable trip to Israel.” 
The week-long itinerary is packed with activities that will make history come alive for participants as they immerse themselves in all of Israel’s magic and wonder. The tour bus will hit most of the country’s cultural landmarks and will travel along the scenic coastal routes exposing the hidden gems of the Western Galilee. The group will also engage in Tel Aviv’s vibrant nightlife and indulge in Israel’s thriving culinary scene. The high-end vacation will include meals at some of Israel’s finest dining establishments and four-star sleeping accommodations. 
“JNF-USA exists to support the land and people of Israel. We are so established there and have so many connections there. Everything is taken care of for you the moment you land,” said Jeffrey Greenberg, the JNF-USA professional leading the summer singles trip. “Whether you’ve been there zero times or ten times, if you are single and support Israel, your first international trip post-COVID should be to Israel. Hopefully, you’ll meet a special someone while you’re on the tour, but, at the very least, you’ll definitely enjoy a truly unforgettable experience.” 
Space is limited. Visit jnf.org/travel for additional details and registration information. 
All Jewish National Fund-USA tours will adhere to the health and safety guidelines set by the Government of Israel.
This article was written in cooperation with JNF-USA.


Tags Israel JNF travel COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel is not an apartheid state - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Recognition of the Armenian Genocide was long-awaited

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Netanyahu's dream of right-wing government may not happen - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gerald Steinberg

German ‘cultural leaders’ and the anti-anti boycott campaign - comment

 By GERALD STEINBERG

My Word: Justice for Sarah Halimi and justice for all

 By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1

Syrian missile lands near Dimona nuclear reactor, interception fails

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
2

Iran media celebrates 'explosion' at 'sensitive Israel missile factory'

An Israeli MRSAM missile during a test in 2020
3

Netanyahu gives up on forming a government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony for Joseph Trumpeldor in Tel-Hai, northern Israel, February 23, 2021
4

New coronavirus variant could be resistant to antibodies - research

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Jerusalem escalation could be how Israel's next war starts - analysis

Israeli police officers clash with arabs in East Jerusalem on April 23, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by