JNF-USA Plans Post-Pandemic Singles Trip to Israel

As Israel continues to lead the world in its vaccine rollout, Jewish National Fund-USA (JNF-USA) is resuming its in-person Israel missions with a trip for singles aged 35-50, from July 4-11. The eight-day, seven-night tour includes high-quality lodging, touring with an English-speaking guide on a Wi-Fi-equipped luxury coach, daily buffet breakfasts, most lunches and dinners, entrance fees to various sites, museums, and events, and airport transfers.

With more than half of Israelis having received their COVID-19 vaccine, Israel is now one of the safest destinations in the world for tourists to visit.

“People have been stuck inside, and the development of romantic relationships got put on hold, so now JNF-USA is wagering that sparks will fly for singles across the country over the July 4th weekend,” said JNFuture Mission and Trips Chair Lisa Shakun. “Participants are being offered a chance to find true love while receiving a backstage pass to an unforgettable trip to Israel.”

The week-long itinerary is packed with activities that will make history come alive for participants as they immerse themselves in all of Israel’s magic and wonder. The tour bus will hit most of the country’s cultural landmarks and will travel along the scenic coastal routes exposing the hidden gems of the Western Galilee. The group will also engage in Tel Aviv’s vibrant nightlife and indulge in Israel’s thriving culinary scene. The high-end vacation will include meals at some of Israel’s finest dining establishments and four-star sleeping accommodations.

“JNF-USA exists to support the land and people of Israel. We are so established there and have so many connections there. Everything is taken care of for you the moment you land,” said Jeffrey Greenberg, the JNF-USA professional leading the summer singles trip. “Whether you’ve been there zero times or ten times, if you are single and support Israel, your first international trip post-COVID should be to Israel. Hopefully, you’ll meet a special someone while you’re on the tour, but, at the very least, you’ll definitely enjoy a truly unforgettable experience.”

Space is limited. Visit jnf.org/travel for additional details and registration information.

All Jewish National Fund-USA tours will adhere to the health and safety guidelines set by the Government of Israel.

This article was written in cooperation with JNF-USA.