Join KKL-JNF for forest cleanups

"During the week of the climate march, we will conduct an environmental cleaning weekend that will include activities in many centers around the country."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 27, 2021 19:18
A child planting a tree in Israel. (photo credit: KKL-JNF)
A child planting a tree in Israel.
(photo credit: KKL-JNF)
Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund is inviting the public to a variety of activities this Thursday and Friday, focusing on preserving the environment and cleaning the country’s forests.
The activities began yesterday and will continue for another two days in KKL-JNF forests around the country, and will include workshops on the subject of the environment, forest and waste; games and clowns; meetings with colorful figures to discover and appreciate nature in urban settings; and a navigation app that includes questions about trash and recycling.
The activities are suitable for the general public and groups of volunteers from organized workplaces and educational institutions, and communities. Participants will receive bags, gloves and shirts.
 “The importance of preserving the environment, especially in forests and open natural areas, is one of the basic goals of the Jewish National Fund.
“During the week of the climate march, we will conduct an environmental cleaning weekend that will include activities in many centers around the country to clean our beloved country and educate future generations about the dangers to animals from dumping waste,” said Leah Fadida, director of the Public Relations Division at the JNF.
“We invite the general public to roll up their sleeves and take part in this special experience with us.”
 More information is available at the forest hotline at 1-800-350-350.


