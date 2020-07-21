Joint List MK insults Likud MK, calls for civil disobedience

"In every opportunity that I have on the Knesset stage, in the media, on social media, I call every day to the general public: This is the time for nonviolent civil disobedience against the government that is going to bury us under a murderous dictatorship," said Cassif on Monday.

Cassif also called Likud MK Osnat Mark a "chattel slave of the dictator's family" in remarks at the Knesset plenum, concerning the Judicial Selection Committee.

Mark later replied to Cassif's statements on Twitter saying, "When such a statement comes from him it is a certificate of honesty for me. And yet, every day that this disgusting man rises on the Knesset podium is a day of depression for Zionism."

Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin reprimanded Cassif for his remarks at the Knesset and had him removed from the plenum after he became disorderly.

Levin responded to the fiery day at Knesset on Facebook on Monday.

"Yesterday, we saw, sadly, an example in the plenum of inappropriate behavior and violent and offensive speech against a member of Knesset amid statements that offend her as a woman and as a public figure," said Levin. "Members of Knesset, as public representatives, we fight for our positions. Argument, even if fiery, is legitimate. However, the argument must be done in a respectful way, about the topic and not about the person. I will continue to cut off violent and disrespectful discourse, while preserving the dignity of the Knesset, the dignity of its members and the dignity of all citizens of Israel."

MK Keti Shitrit called on Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit to open an investigation into Cassif for calling for civil disobedience. Shitrit stated that Cassif's statements are illegal due to the laws against rebellion and encouraging rebellion.

"This is not a spontaneous statement, but rather a written speech at the plenum and a call to action that he repeated in an interview as well," said Shitrit. "Cassif's words fall under the definition of the prohibition against rebellion according to the criminal code and this cannot be passed over, definitely not during a sensitive time like this when the winds in the street are stormy and there's no telling how things will be interpreted."