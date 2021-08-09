The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Judicial Selection Committee holds first meeting

The powerful Judicial Selection Committee, chaired by Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar and which is set to replace six justices through October 2023, held its first meeting Monday night.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
AUGUST 9, 2021 20:54
There are already two gaping holes which need to be filled following the retirement of Justices Hanan Melcer and Menachem Mazuz in April.
In 2022, Neal Hendel and George Karra retire and by October 2023, Chief Justice Esther Hayut and Anat Baron will also have retired.
Besides Sa'ar, the committee also includes: Hayut, Justice Yitzhak Amit, Justice Uzi Vogelman, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, Labor MK Efrat Riten, Religious Zionist Party MK Simcha Rotman and Israel Bar Association representatives Muhammad Naamana and Ilana Sakar.


