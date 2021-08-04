The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Coalition overcomes challenge in judicial selection committee vote

The Knesset also elected two women MKs for the Jewish court selection committee.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
AUGUST 4, 2021 16:31
View of the plenum hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on February 10, 2020. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
View of the plenum hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on February 10, 2020.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
The opposition failed to defeat the coalition of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Wednesday's vote for the Knesset's representatives on the powerful judicial selection committee, which is set to choose six Supreme Court judges over the next four years and dozens of lower-level judges.
Coalition candidate Efrat Rayten of Labor won a seat on the committee. Traditionally, one MK is chosen from the coalition and one from the opposition, but the opposition hoped to elect two of its MKs, defeat Rayten and embarrass the coalition.
Ministers Gideon Sa’ar (New Hope) and Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) will also be on the committee, along with representatives of the Supreme Court and the Bar Association. But had Rayten lost, the coalition agreement would have required that Shaked be replaced on the committee by Labor leader Merav Michaeli.  
Rayten received 67 votes. Religious Zionist Party MK Simcha Rothman finished second, with 53 votes, to gain the final slot on the committee. 
Likud MK Orly Levy-Abecassis finished third with 51 votes. Joint List MK Osama Saadi dropped out of the race and accused centrist and left-wing parties for giving right-wingers a majority on the sensitive committee.     
"It is a great honor and a great responsibility to be elected a member of the judicial selection committee," MK Rayten said, following the announcement of the vote count.
"I will work to the best of my ability to strengthen the Israeli judicial system out of belief of the importance of its independence, competence and professionalism," Rayten added.
The Knesset also voted for its representatives on the selection committees for Jewish, Muslim and Druze religious courts.
The two slots on the Jewish court selection committee will go to women. Shirley Pinto (Yamina) of the coalition and Gila Gamliel (Likud) of the opposition were chosen, with 62 and 67 votes, respectively. Moshe Arbel (Shas) finished third with 59 votes.  
The winners will join ministers Matan Kahana (Yamina) and Ze’ev Elkin (New Hope) on the committee.
For the Muslim court, MKs Mansour Abbas (Ra’am) and Saadi (Joint List) were chosen, along with Nir Orbach (Yamina). Shas MKs Yoav Bentzur ran unsuccessfully. 
For the Druze court selection committee, the Knesset chose Mofid Mari (Blue and White) and Ali Salalha (Meretz) and defeated Likud MK Fateen Mulla.


Tags Israel Knesset Politics Judicial Selection Committee
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel has a budget. What's next? - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Dore Gold

Israel's Jordan policy misrepresented in the press - opinion

 By DORE GOLD
Susan Hattis Rolef

Another round of corona hysteria - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yesh Atid MK Elazar Stern

Enlarging Rabbinical Judges Selection Committee boosts standing - opinion

 By ELAZAR STERN
Michael Eisenberg

The relationship between hi-tech and real-estate - opinion

 By MICHAEL EISENBERG
Most Read
1

Harvard astronomer revolutionizes search for alien life with new project

Illustative photo of Galileo Galilei refracting through a telescope.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

Great Pyramid-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth

Asteroid illustrative
4

Texas looking into divestment from Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s boycott

A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by