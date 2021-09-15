The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Killed border police officer's mother: Bennett a 'murderer' and a 'clown'

In his interviews given to Israeli media, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett insisted Barel Shmueli "was not murdered but fell while on duty."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 15, 2021 00:42
PRIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett leads a cabinet meeting this week. If things go according to plan, he has all of 5782 ahead of him as Israel’s leader. (photo credit: SEBASTIAN SCHEINER/POOL VIA REUTERS)
PRIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett leads a cabinet meeting this week. If things go according to plan, he has all of 5782 ahead of him as Israel’s leader.
(photo credit: SEBASTIAN SCHEINER/POOL VIA REUTERS)
The mother of killed Border Police officer Barel Haderia Shmeuli called Prime Minister Naftali Bennett a "murderer with blood on his hands" in a Facebook post, in response to Bennett's interview given on Tuesday night.
In his several interviews given to Israeli media, Bennett insisted Shmueli "was not murdered but fell while on duty."
Bennett's comments were in response to Barel's mother Nitza Shmueli claiming her son "wasn't killed during operational activity but was murdered," after IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi visited the Shmueli family home in Beer Yaakov earlier in September.
"Shame on you," Barel's mother Nitza Shmueli wrote on Facebook. "I promise you, Bennett, we will meet" she added.
Shmueli later deleted the Facebook post calling Bennett a "murderer" but went on to write another post, this time calling him a "clown" and claiming he was given the title of prime minister by Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas.
"Bennett you clown, do you even know what a battle is?," Barel's mother Nitza Shmueli wrote on Facebook. "Hamas' head bought you with a few votes, you are only prime minister because of Hamas," Shmueli wrongly claimed.
"You lost the battle with Benjamin Netanyahu, you wuss," Shmueli added on Bennett.
21-year-old St.-Sgt. Bar-el Shmueli from Beer Yaakov, shot by a Palestinian militant during Gaza border riots (credit: BORDER POLICE) 21-year-old St.-Sgt. Bar-el Shmueli from Beer Yaakov, shot by a Palestinian militant during Gaza border riots (credit: BORDER POLICE)
"Barel fell during battle as a Border Police officer while protecting the border, it's as simple as that," said the prime minister in Tuesday night's interviews.
Bennett's comments came after he publicly apologized to the Shmueli family for confusing the names of Barel and his father, Yossi, while talking to his father on the phone when his son was being treated in hospital.
Bennett also praised the fallen Border Police officer, saying the Israeli public was exposed to a "Zionist warrior."


Tags Border Police Facebook Naftali Bennett
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The state needs to invest more in the Arab sector - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

How murderers become ‘political prisoners’ - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Is Israel a ‘partatch’ state?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Adam Milstein

1,000 reasons why not to fight antisemitism

 By ADAM MILSTEIN

Three women shaking up Israeli politics: Shaked, Shasha-Biton, Zandberg

 By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

Are the Taliban descendants of Israel?

TALIBAN FORCES patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2
2

Does this enzyme raise the chance of COVID-related death?

Illustrative image of an enzyme
3

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

Perseverance
4

Global Jewish population numbers 15.2 million

A kippah demonstration in front of a synagogue in Berlin
5

The Jerusalem Post 50 Most Influential Jews of 2021

50 Most Influential Jews of 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by