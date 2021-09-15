The mother of killed Border Police officer Barel Haderia Shmeuli called Prime Minister Naftali Bennett a "murderer with blood on his hands" in a Facebook post, in response to Bennett's interview given on Tuesday night.

In his several interviews given to Israeli media, Bennett insisted Shmueli "was not murdered but fell while on duty."

Bennett's comments were in response to Barel's mother Nitza Shmueli claiming her son "wasn't killed during operational activity but was murdered," after IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi visited the Shmueli family home in Beer Yaakov earlier in September.

"Shame on you," Barel's mother Nitza Shmueli wrote on Facebook. "I promise you, Bennett, we will meet" she added.

Shmueli later deleted the Facebook post calling Bennett a "murderer" but went on to write another post, this time calling him a "clown" and claiming he was given the title of prime minister by Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas.

"Bennett you clown, do you even know what a battle is?," Barel's mother Nitza Shmueli wrote on Facebook. "Hamas' head bought you with a few votes, you are only prime minister because of Hamas," Shmueli wrongly claimed.

"You lost the battle with Benjamin Netanyahu , you wuss," Shmueli added on Bennett.

21-year-old St.-Sgt. Bar-el Shmueli from Beer Yaakov, shot by a Palestinian militant during Gaza border riots (credit: BORDER POLICE)

"Barel fell during battle as a Border Police officer while protecting the border, it's as simple as that," said the prime minister in Tuesday night's interviews.

Bennett's comments came after he publicly apologized to the Shmueli family for confusing the names of Barel and his father, Yossi, while talking to his father on the phone when his son was being treated in hospital.

Bennett also praised the fallen Border Police officer, saying the Israeli public was exposed to a "Zionist warrior."