Kinneret at highest level in 27 years

Israel's Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) has reached its highest peak in 27 years, according to a KAN news report on Thursday.The report noted that a contributing factor to the precipitous rise has been heavy rain falls over the past two years, contributing to a revitalization of the freshwater lake's ecosystem.water level rise of this type has not been seen since 2003. Since the end of winter, the Kinneret's water level has dropped by 64 centimeters, well above the previous years average when measured during the same time of year.Meanwhile, Israelis have been visiting the Kinneret in droves throughout the summer, due to ongoing travel restrictions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. In May, the Kinneret Urban Union announced that the 15 beaches which comprise the Kinneret Union reached full capacity, with an estimated 35,000 people, crowding the area.Similarly, in early August, the beaches of Shikmim, Lavnun and Kinar beaches were closed for swimmers during the day because of overcrowding, and in order to prevent the further spread of coronavirus.A