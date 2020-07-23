The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Knesset approves “Big Coronavirus Bill,” giving gov't more power

In practice, the bill will allow the government to bypass the Knesset's coronavirus committee and to implement urgent restrictions without the need for approval by the committee.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
JULY 23, 2020 02:04
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in protective mask, attends the session of the Knesset plenum, May 7, 2020 (photo credit: KNESSET SPOKESWOMAN - ADINA WALLMAN)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in protective mask, attends the session of the Knesset plenum, May 7, 2020
(photo credit: KNESSET SPOKESWOMAN - ADINA WALLMAN)
The Knesset approved on Wednesday night the “Big Coronavirus Bill,” which allows the government to declare a state of emergency and to implement emergency regulations for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, while bypassing the Knesset's coronavirus committee.
The bill passed with 48 MKs voting in favor and 35 MKs voting against it.
In practice, the bill will allow the government to bypass the Knesset's coronavirus committee and to implement urgent restrictions without the need for approval by the committee. The committee will only be able to cancel new regulations in retrospect, one week after they had been implemented.  The bill will replace the temporary law that was approved in Knesset earlier in July, which allows the government to bypass the Knesset in matters of coronavirus regulations.
The government will be able to declare a state of emergency for a period of 60 days, until the nullification of the bill on June 2021. Declaring a state of emergency will be done if "the government is convinced that there is a substantial risk of the coronavirus spreading and significantly harming the public's health," according to the bill. In case of a significant improvement in the situation, the government will be required to cancel the state of emergency. 
During a state of emergency, the government will have the power to impose restrictions on the public without receiving approval by the Knesset. Yesh Atid had tried to reduce the time limit of the state of emergency to 30 days. "A minimal period of time should be defined for a state of emergency, due to its extreme nature and inherent damage to people's rights."
While the bill does not allow the government to prevent protests, it does allow it to prevent people living in restricted zones to leave and attend protests in other locations. Protests in restricted zones are allowed according to the bill.
As opposed to the previous temporary law, the new bill does not allow police forces entering private homes without a court order.
Furthermore, the bill states that a "national enforcement administration" will be established and will be responsible for defining enforcement policies in accordance with the Health Ministry, while making sure that the policies are enforced equally across the country.


Tags Knesset yesh atid israel state of emergency Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo What America's upcoming election means for Middle East? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Professor Dan Ben-David Wanted: A total change of mindset to eradicate COVID-19 in Israel By DAN BEN-DAVID
Gil Troy Pay it forward, even without the NIS 750 subsidy By GIL TROY
Asher Fredman BDS can be defeated on the political battleground - opinion By ASHER FREDMAN
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu teaches Israel a lesson on Keynesian economics - opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor reinfected with coronavirus 3 months after recovering
MAGEN DAVID ADOM workers, wearing protective clothing, bring a patient to the coronavirus unit at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan this week.
2 Hebrew U. scientist: Drug could eradicate COVID-19 from lungs in days
Nahmias’ Lab at Hebrew University’s Grass Center for Bioengineering
3 Former NYPD commissioner warns US Jews: Protect your communities
New York Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly at a press conference, May 24, 2012
4 Coronavirus: Is it an act of God?
A Jewish Magen David Adom volunteer stands next to a Muslim MDA volunteer.
5 Lockdown looms as cabinet advances closure on beaches, camps, restaurants
Israelis enjoy the beach in Tel Aviv, July 15, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by