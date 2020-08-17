Knesset speaker: No sovereignty due to rifts on Right

The caucus, which is the largest in the Knesset, acts as an umbrella group for right-wing MKs, settlers and other right-wing leaders. There are 43 MKs in the caucus, and it has the support of most of the ministers, who cannot join caucuses. MKs from Blue and White attended the meeting.

“We spoke in too many voices, which did not help us get the results we wanted,” Levin said. “It is important to make decisions we can all stand behind.”

Levin said this is a time of uncertainty for the future of Judea and Samaria, because “no one knows what government there will be in the United States and what changes there will be in the region.”

The co-chairman of the caucus, Yamina MK Bezalel Smotrich, said the caucus would advance bills aimed at bringing about sovereignty, preserving Area C of the West Bank, closing the civil administration and instead requiring government ministries to help people in Judea and Samaria.

Participants in the meeting were divided over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s agreement with the United Arab Emirates, in which he agreed to at least suspend applying sovereignty. Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan criticized the deal. But the co-chairman of the caucus, Likud MK Haim Katz, spoke in favor of it.

“We welcome the prime minister for trading peace for peace with UAE , but the time has come to apply sovereignty to the land of Israel,” Katz said.

Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee chairman Zvi Hauser presented to the caucus his bill requiring a referendum to relinquish any land in Judea and Samaria.