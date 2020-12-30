The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Kushner Family to sell $100m. bonds in Israel - WSJ

It is not yet clear what role Jared Kushner will take in the company when Trump's term in office ends on January 20, the report noted.

By ZEV STUB  
DECEMBER 30, 2020 14:04
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President senior advisor Jared Kushner participate in a special tree planting ceremony in Jerusalem and address the Abraham Accords, December 21, 2020 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President senior advisor Jared Kushner participate in a special tree planting ceremony in Jerusalem and address the Abraham Accords, December 21, 2020
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The family business of White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner has filed papers to raise at least $100 million by selling bonds in Israel, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Kushner Companies filed papers earlier this month with the Israel Securities Authority to sell the bonds on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, the report said. The sale would likely take place in the first quarter of 2021.
Jared Kushner played a leading role in the Trump administration's Middle East policy, and was instrumental in negotiating Israel's normalization agreements with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan. His family's connection to Israel and relationship with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu go back decades.
The deal would be Kushner Companies’ first bond issue in Israel, although the company has received loans in the past from Bank Leumi and Bank Hapoalim, and investments from Psagot and Harel, WSJ noted. The company also has worked very closely with Israel’s Steinmetz family, which made its fortune as one of the world’s leading diamond traders.

The company did not say what it would do with the funds, but the Journal speculated that it could be stockpiling cash to take advantage of a wave of cheap real estate opportunities that the pandemic could force in the coming year. Earlier this month, the company put up for sale a Maryland property portfolio that could fetch $800 million.
 
Kushner Companies owns dozens of real estate properties in New York and New Jersey, with an estimated value of some $7 billion. The company was founded by Jared's father, Charles Kushner, who was pardoned by Trump earlier this month for crimes of tax evasion and witness tampering he was sentenced for in 2004. 

It is not yet clear what role Jared Kushner will take in the company when Trump's term in office ends on January 20, the report noted.


Tags United Arab Emirates Donald Trump Jared Kushner
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Violence in Arab society passes breaking point

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Ahead of Israel elections, the political outliers are the heroes - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

The new Palestinian exploitation of Christmas - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Jeff Barak

Thank you Benny Gantz, but goodbye - opinion

 By JEFF BARAK
Walter Bingham

The secret language of the Jews of southern Germany

 By WALTER BINGHAM

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Man's fatal heart attack likely unlinked to vaccine he took 2 hours before

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Professional wrestler Brodie Lee dies age 41 of non-COVID-19 lung disease

Professional wrestler Jon Huber, better known as AEW's Brodie Lee.
5

'Casual Adolf Hitler' hoodie removed from marketplace following complaints

Adolf Hitler

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by