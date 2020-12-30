Kushner Family to sell $100m. bonds in Israel - WSJ



The company did not say what it would do with the funds, but the Journal speculated that it could be stockpiling cash to take advantage of a wave of cheap real estate opportunities that the pandemic could force in the coming year. Earlier this month, the company put up for sale a Maryland property portfolio that could fetch $800 million.

Kushner Companies owns dozens of real estate properties in New York and New Jersey, with an estimated value of some $7 billion. The company was founded by Jared's father, Charles Kushner, who was pardoned by Trump earlier this month for crimes of tax evasion and witness tampering he was sentenced for in 2004.



It is not yet clear what role Jared Kushner will take in the company when Trump's term in office ends on January 20, the report noted.

