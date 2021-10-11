The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Kushner in Knesset: We all have a role in advancing Abraham Accords

Jared Kushner spoke at an event in honor of the one-year anniversary of the peace and normalization agreements between Israel and Arab states.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
OCTOBER 11, 2021 17:03
White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner during a visit with Israeli delegation to Rabat, Morocco (photo credit: US EMBASSY IN MOROCCO/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner during a visit with Israeli delegation to Rabat, Morocco
(photo credit: US EMBASSY IN MOROCCO/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
It is time to act to ensure the Abraham Accords fulfill their potential, former senior advisor to the US president Jared Kushner said at a ceremony in the Knesset on Monday.
“What we created is a new paradigm in the region. It can have many different outcomes,” he said. “It is imperative on all of us to set high expectations for what we want the Abraham Accords to achieve.” 
Kushner, who founded the Abraham Accords Institute for Peace, spoke at an event in honor of the one-year anniversary of the peace and normalization agreements between Israel and Arab states. The Knesset Abraham Accords Caucus, which includes 107 MKs and is led by MKs Ofir Akunis (Likud) and Ruth Wasserman-Lande (Blue and White), hosted the event.
The adviser to former president Donald Trump recalled that the announcement of peace between Israel and the United Arab Emirates “shocked everyone.” He quipped that it was “one of the few things between Israel and the US that didn’t leak out.” 
Kushner said that when he, together with the first Israeli delegation, arrived in Abu Dhabi on a direct flight, “the image captured the imaginations of the whole region. People realized things were just different.” 
Now, he said, Israel is more popular in Arab states than he had imagined.
“Muslims in Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Pakistani are seeing that Israel is not what they thought it is. They are seeing that Israel is welcoming their Muslim brothers,” he stated. “A new era has really begun.”
Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu speaking in the Knesset plenum on October 4, 2021. (credit: NOAM MOSKOVICH) Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu speaking in the Knesset plenum on October 4, 2021. (credit: NOAM MOSKOVICH)
Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu was the audience favorite at the event, which raucous rounds of applause whenever his name was mentioned and for his speech.
Netanyahu quoted his 1995 book A Place Among the Nations, saying that an economically successful Israel will be able to have relations with other nations of the Middle East.
“Five years ago, I spoke at the UN and said ‘the biggest changes happening in Israel are happening in the Arab world...They are realizing Israel is their ally, that our common enemies are Iran and ISIS,’” he said. “This was widely poo-pooed.” 
Netanyahu said that he suggested encouraging peace between Israel and Arab countries to “successive administrations” to no avail.
In an apparent reference to the Obama administration, Netanyahu said “they believed that the way to get to the Arab states was to create daylight between Israel and the US...It was enunciated very clearly.”
Netanyahu also rejected those who said the Palestinian problem must be solved before there can be peace between Israel and Arab states.
“The persistent refusal of the Palestinian leadership to recognize a Jewish state is a root cause of the Palestinian problem,” he said. “If you waited until the Palestinians removed their veto, you’d never have a broader peace.”
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid called the Abraham Accords “a lever for a new reality, economically, in terms of security and diplomatically.”
Lapid called on the Palestinians and all Arab nations to see that Israel wants peace.
“Peace is not a compromise, it is the most unequivocal decision that we can make,” Lapid stated. “Peace is not weakness. It includes all the power of the human spirit. War is a surrender to what is bad in us; peace is the victory of what is good in us.”
Defense Minister Benny Gantz took a different angle, saying that the fact that he “prevented the unilateral annexation [of territories] enabled the vision of the Abraham Accords to break through and materialize.”
Among the other speakers at the event were US Charge d’Affaires Michael Ratney and Moroccan Ambassador to Israel Abderrahim Beyyoudh.
Also Monday, former US ambassador to Israel David Friedman was set to launch his Friedman Center for Peace Through Strength at a gala event in Jerusalem.


