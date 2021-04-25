The Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality is calling on residents to celebrate Lag Ba'Omer without the tradition of lighting bonfires. The holiday, which is scheduled for Thursday eve and Friday, as the municipality asks for citizens not to make bonfires for safety and environmental reasons. According to the city, bonfires can emit air pollution, smoke and cause difficulties breathing. Lag Ba'Omer in places such as the Tel Aviv promenade, gardens, beaches and parks, with the exception of a number of open and exposed fields.Instead of bonfires, the municipality is offering various pro-environment alternatives and activities to celebrate the holiday this year, such as lantern tours and stargazing. In addition, there will also be a number of events at community centers around the city which will host many activities such as a creative figures workshop, a tour of Tel Aviv Independence Park, carpentry workshops and public singing. Just yesterday, it was reported that Israel's Environmental Protection and Health ministries are also urging Israeli Jews to find alternative ways to celebrate the holiday.This year's Lag Ba'Omer is taking place in parallel to Earth Week,The Tel Aviv Municipality stresses that it will not be possible to light bonfires on
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}