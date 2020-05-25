Lapid accuses Netanyahu of attempting coup

Presumptive opposition leader Yair Lapid accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Monday's Yesh Atid faction meeting of "attempting a coup" in his address outside the Jerusalem District Court on Sunday.Lapid said Netanyahu threatened his own judges by bringing with him to court the public security minister and representatives of the judicial selection committee. He said the words of Netanyahu were "incitement" that will lead to violence and could cause a civil war. He said Netanyahu proved with his words that he was unfit to be prime minister.Lapid also blasted Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz and other Blue and White MKs for not condemning Netanyahu. He said they promised to not permit attacks on the rule of law, but did not keep their promise on Sunday. "Are there any principles you are still willing to fight for?" Lapid asked his former political allies.