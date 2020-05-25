Ehud Olmert: Netanyahu and family need to be 'disinfected'

Former prime minister Ehud Olmert issued a scathing attack on his successor Benjamin Netanyahu in an interview with Army Radio on Monday afternoon.When asked if he thinks Netanyahu will go to prison, Olmert answered that he thinks Netanyahu will go to prison for "many years. Olmert said that he is an expert on the "Submarine Affair" because he's the only other prime minister beside Netanyahu to have bought submarines from Germany.He said based on what is already known and not on what is yet known, it is already clear that Netanyahu committed a "serious security offense."Asked whether he hoped Netanyahu goes to prison, Olmert answered, "I'm in favor of Netanyahu, his wife and his son going through a process of being 'disinfected' so they can become normal people again."