Lapid says Rivlin will give him next mandate

Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid said on Sunday that he would be very surprised if President Reuven Rivlin does not give him a mandate to form a government after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fails to build a coalition by the May 4 deadline.

Speaking at a Tel Aviv press conference, Lapid said Israel cannot afford a fifth election and needs a government, which he intends to form with Yamina leader Naftali Bennett.

"We have to restore trust between the public and its leaders," he said. "We have to form a government that will unite us: Not a right-wing government, not a left-wing government but an Israeli unity government. In the past two years Israeli politics has created only hate and anger. It saw the wounds in Israeli society and picked at them. Our role is to heal those wounds."

Lapid said the unity government would have three right wing parties, two centrist parties and two left wing parties. He revealed that since the election, he has been in close contact with all the relevant party leaders and said a government of "Zionists and patriots" could be built three weeks from now.

"The leaders of the parties in the Israeli unity government won't cheat one another," he vowed. "It will be a government of stability because we want it to succeed. Because we believe in a shared goal."

Asked about cooperation with Arab parties, he said his goal is to help all citizens of Israel, including Arabs and that the requests of the Arab parties were legitimate. When asked about Shas and United Torah Judaism, he said he ruled out only "the Kahanists," a reference to the Otzma Yehudit Party of Religious Zionist Party MK Itamar Ben-Gvir. He vowed to help the haredim (ultra-Orthodox) even if they won't be part of his government.

Bennett met on Sunday with Shas leader Arye Deri and discussed possible ways to form a government.

