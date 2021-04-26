Largest ever attempted cell phone smuggling into prison thwarted

The prisoner also attempted to smuggle in 18 SIM cards and four speakers.

The prisoner was placed in isolation as punishment and an investigation was opened against him.

"Thanks to the vigilance and professionalism of the prison guards, the introduction of many prohibited measures by perpetrators of crime and terrorism was prevented," said the IPS in a press statement. "IPS guards will continue to do everything possible to protect the security of the country's residents and maintain order within the detention facilities."

