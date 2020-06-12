Lavender fields in the Golan Heights open for summer tourists



The Azizo Visitor’s Center in the Golan Heights is inviting the public to enjoy the scent of lavender flowers, sample aromatic oils and honeys made from the flowers and visit the ancient Azizio synagogue destroyed by the earthquake of 749 CE.

The place is called "Azizo" because that was the Greek word found carved into one of the stones. Additionally, hundreds of byzantine coins were found hidden at the site, which is open to visitors.





In addition to the beautiful flowers and the archaeological site, visitors can meet farmer Dan who will explain how he produces lavender oils, which are available for sale. Nearby is also the Terra Nova winery which offers a selection of wines and liquors.

The entrance to the fields and meeting farmer Dan is free of charge.

