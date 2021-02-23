Leaders from 10 African countries gathered online by Israel Allies Caucus

The Israel Allies Foundation (IAF) organized a virtual conference on Monday gathering parliamentarians and political leaders from 10 African countries including South Africa, Ghana, Nigeria, Rwanda and Malawi to discuss current issues between Israel and the African continent.

The IAF oversees Parliamentary Israel Allies Caucuses in 50 countries worldwide, including 12 in Africa.

The participating parliamentarians chair or are directors of the caucuses in their countries and lead efforts to strengthen the ties between their country and Israel.

The topics discussed included a review of the Israeli political system related to the upcoming election, and a strategic approach to expanding Israel's humanitarian reach in Africa.

Palestinian Media Watch (PMW), a non-profit Israeli research institute known internationally for its in-depth research of Palestinian society from a broad range of perspectives, also briefed the participants about the goals of the Palestinian Authority, exposing the messages it conveys to Palestinian adults and children.

“Mistakes by Israeli and world leaders who were deceived by their negotiating partners have brought great tragedies," PMW director Itamar Marcus said, stressing that his presentation was "necessary information for Israelis before talking peace with the PA and for world leaders who must be informed.”

Indeed, Marcus’s presentation exposed a different side of the PA that is not usually seen by parliamentarians and government officials outside of Israel.

Using texts, TV videos, schoolbooks and children’s activities, Marcus showed that the Palestinian Authority presents the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to its people as Allah’s war against the Jews.

Marcus also exposed the high monthly salaries which the PA pays to reward terrorists who murder Israelis.

“In order to strengthen the bonds between Israel and Africa, it is necessary to provide African MPs, government leaders and media with information that shows the justice of Israel’s cause. With programs such as this webinar, I hope to counter the misinformation which has been successfully disseminated in Africa by the enemies of Israel” said Bishop Scott Mwanza who serves as the Africa director for the IAF and in that capacity supports and unites the existing African Parliamentary Israel Allies Caucuses while also looking to expand to new countries.

“While many Christian parliamentarians have an innate support for Israel due to the nature of their faith, it is important to equip these political leaders with the relevant facts on the ground in order to turn their biblical support for Israel into real political action," IAF president Josh Reinstein explained.

"The President of Equatorial Guinea’s recent announcement about moving their embassy to Jerusalem highlights the changing of the tide in Africa-Israel relations," he said. "Faith-based diplomacy is the key to furthering these positive relationships with Africa.”