The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Leaders from 10 African countries gathered online by Israel Allies Caucus

Palestinian Media Watch briefed the participants about the goals of the Palestinian Authority, exposing the messages it conveys to Palestinian adults and children.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 23, 2021 16:47
Israel Allies Caucus representatives from 10 African countries gather virtually for educational webinar (photo credit: ISRAEL ALLIES FOUNDATION)
Israel Allies Caucus representatives from 10 African countries gather virtually for educational webinar
(photo credit: ISRAEL ALLIES FOUNDATION)
The Israel Allies Foundation (IAF) organized a virtual conference on Monday gathering parliamentarians and political leaders from 10 African countries including South Africa, Ghana, Nigeria, Rwanda and Malawi to discuss current issues between Israel and the African continent.
The IAF oversees Parliamentary Israel Allies Caucuses in 50 countries worldwide, including 12 in Africa.  
The participating parliamentarians chair or are directors of the caucuses in their countries and lead efforts to strengthen the ties between their country and Israel. 
The topics discussed included a review of the Israeli political system related to the upcoming election, and a strategic approach to expanding Israel's humanitarian reach in Africa.
Palestinian Media Watch (PMW), a non-profit Israeli research institute known internationally for its in-depth research of Palestinian society from a broad range of perspectives, also briefed the participants about the goals of the Palestinian Authority, exposing the messages it conveys to Palestinian adults and children. 
“Mistakes by Israeli and world leaders who were deceived by their negotiating partners have brought great tragedies," PMW director Itamar Marcus said, stressing that his presentation was "necessary information for Israelis before talking peace with the PA and for world leaders who must be informed.” 
Indeed, Marcus’s presentation exposed a different side of the PA that is not usually seen by parliamentarians and government officials outside of Israel. 
Using texts, TV videos, schoolbooks and children’s activities, Marcus showed that the Palestinian Authority presents the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to its people as Allah’s war against the Jews. 
Marcus also exposed the high monthly salaries which the PA pays to reward terrorists who murder Israelis.
“In order to strengthen the bonds between Israel and Africa, it is necessary to provide African MPs, government leaders and media with information that shows the justice of Israel’s cause. With programs such as this webinar, I hope to counter the misinformation which has been successfully disseminated in Africa by the enemies of Israel” said Bishop Scott Mwanza who serves as the Africa director for the IAF and in that capacity supports and unites the existing African Parliamentary Israel Allies Caucuses while also looking to expand to new countries.
“While many Christian parliamentarians have an innate support for Israel due to the nature of their faith, it is important to equip these political leaders with the relevant facts on the ground in order to turn their biblical support for Israel into real political action," IAF president Josh Reinstein explained. 
"The President of Equatorial Guinea’s recent announcement about moving their embassy to Jerusalem highlights the changing of the tide in Africa-Israel relations," he said. "Faith-based diplomacy is the key to furthering these positive relationships with Africa.”


Tags IAF africa European Union Israel Allies Caucus Israel Allies Foundation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Response to Michael Che's SNL joke is unreasonable

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

The IOC must act against human rights violations - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

Is peace between Iran and Israel inevitable?

 By VICTORIA COATES, LEN KHODORKOVSKY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Trump’s second acquittal from impeachment - Democracy or hypocrisy?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

It’s the dawn of a new era for Jewish life in the Gulf - opinion

 By HOUDA NONOO, ALEX PETERFREUND

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Everything you need to know about Israel’s green passport program

Israelis are seen boarding the light rail on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
3

50% of mild, moderate COVID patients still have symptoms after 6 months - study

COVID-19 face mask
4

Coronavirus: A hyped-up flu or a fatal pandemic?

Belinson hospital team members wearing protective clothes as they work at the Coronavirus ward of Belinson hospital in Petah Tikva on October 04, 2020
5

How did ancient Egyptians bake? After 54 loaves, scholar finds answers

Freshly baked bread cools at a bakery in Beirut, Lebanon June 30, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by