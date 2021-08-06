Lebanese Druze intercept truck with rockets meant for Israel

A group of Lebanese-Druze intercepted a Hezbollah-owned truck carrying rockets meant for Israel on Friday morning, after Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the rockets into Israel, diverting the rockets to the Lebanese Army.

In a video circulating social media, Druze men are seen circulating the car, attacking the Hezbollah member sent with the rockets.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

They can later be seen dragging the rockets away.

The Lebanese Army later came to claim the rockets.



חיילי צבא לבנון הגיעו לחצבייא והחרימו את המשגר הרב קני שתפסו הדרוזים ואת חוליית חיזבאללה שירתה על הצפון https://t.co/y9M94kgNWJ August 6, 2021

Earlier on Friday, A heavy barrage of close to 20 rockets was fired from Lebanon into northern Israel, activating the Iron Dome and setting off sirens throughout the area.

The Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted 10 rockets, with 6 falling in open areas near Har Dov on the Lebanese border. The others fell inside Lebanon.

Incoming rocket sirens were activated in northern Israeli communities bordering the Lebanese and Syrian borders