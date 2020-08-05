The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
LGBTQ+ decal vandalized with swastika on Ramat Gan store

By TZVI JOFFRE  
AUGUST 5, 2020 14:49
Swastika on a wall (illustrative) (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Swastika on a wall (illustrative)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
An LGBTQ+ "Pride Tag" decal on a store window in Ramat Gan was vandalized with a swastika on Wednesday.
"It's sad, the year is 2020 and this is the good morning we get at the entrance to work in the center of Ramat Gan, a business that accepts everyone and consistently supports the LGBTQ+ community," wrote Elad Tzvieli, the owner of the vandalized business, on Facebook.
 
The Pride Tag is a project organized by the Aguda - The Association for LGBTQ Equality in Israel for businesses to show that they support the LGBTQ+ community and fight for equality for employees and customers.
 
  
"To the hero who took care to destroy the Pride Tag I'd be glad to remind him that the ones who used this symbol probably took care to kill parts of his close or far family as well," added Tzvieli. "At Garmoshka Photocopies Ltd. we feel more than proud to give equal service to all."
Tzvieli announced that Garmoshka would print pride flag posters for free and provide them to businesses and stores that want to place them on their businesses.
"Whoever uses this monstrous Nazi symbol forgets that in the time of the Holocaust Jews and LGBTQ+ people shared a bitter fate and were targets for persecution and destruction," wrote Ramat Gan Mayor Carmel Shama-Hacohen on Facebook.
"As usual, on such darkness we will respond with light. This is our way and we believe in it and will continue to do so. We call on supporting the business that was hit by a bigoted attack, and we as a municipality will be the first to do so," said Shama-Hacohen, adding that he had asked the relevant branches to request price quotes from Garmoshka for communication and work for the municipality.
"It is not necessary to mention other events in the history of hate related to shop windows, towards whom the use of swastikas has been directed in the past and to what results the ideological movement that used it led," said the Aguda in response to the incident.
"Let's teach the vandals not only a lesson in history, but also a lesson in economics," said the Aguda, calling on people to buy from businesses that have the Pride Tag sticker and on businesses to register for the Pride Tag.
The Aguda is working with Ramat Gan city councilman Israel Zari to contact local businesses about getting the Pride Tag.


