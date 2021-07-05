The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Liberman: Free daycare from birth for working parents

"If both parents work full time, they will be entitled to free daycare. There is no point in punishing those who work hard and have to pay high prices to daycare."

By ZEV STUB  
JULY 5, 2021 14:50
Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman at the conference for the Institute of Certified Public Accountants. (photo credit: NIV KANTOR)
Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman at the conference for the Institute of Certified Public Accountants.
(photo credit: NIV KANTOR)
Working parents should be entitled to free daycare from birth, not just from age three as is the case now, Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman said at the conference for the Institute of Certified Public Accountants Monday.
"The approach should be changed for daycare for 0-3-year-olds," Liberman said. "It should not be according to test but according to earning capacity. If both parents work full time, they will be entitled to free daycare. There is no point in punishing those who work hard and have to pay high prices to daycare."
Liberman, who was greeted on the stage with a birthday cake to celebrate his 63rd birthday Monday, said that the main mission in his role as finance minister would be to pass a budget that will encourage growth. Liberman expects that Israel will pass a new two-year budget by November, which would be Israel’s first budget since mid-2018. "It will essentially be a 14-month budget, for the last two months of 2021 and next year," he noted.
A number of steps are needed to lead the changes in the Israeli economy, including making structural changes to streamline government operations, reducing regulations and bureaucracy, and increasing competition in the financial fields, including introducing more non-banking and institutional entities to the market.
Now in his new position for about three weeks, Liberman seemed to concede that certain goals of his may not be achievable yet due to the fragile state of the new coalition. Regarding benefits to the haredi sector, one of his demands he has been most outspoken on, Liberman said that "student and child benefits should be cut to encourage ultra-Orthodox to integrate into the labor market, although due to the composition of the coalition, this will not be possible to change now." He noted that when former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu cut benefits in 2003, this helped increase the integration of the ultra-Orthodox into the labor market.
Another plan, to make unemployment benefits available for the self-employed, not just jobless salaried workers, "will not be possible in the current budget, but is definitely an important issue to be discussed for the next budget," Liberman said.
Liberman also said that the salaries of IDF soldiers should be increased to show them that they are appreciated, and not 'friars" (suckers).
Regarding the high prices of housing, Liberman said that actions would be taken to see that building permits are issued much more quickly, within three months, so that many more housing starts can be made.
 Referring to the housing market, he said that action should be taken to give up to 3 months. Referring to the IDF, the minister said that the salaries of IDF soldiers should be increased as a sign of appreciation, in order to signal to them that they are not suckers.
Liberman noted that the job of finance minister is generally a thankless one filled with political risks, but he said it is important for him to manage the economy properly and bring it to a higher level.


Tags Avigdor Liberman children childcare economy family
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Boston stabbing attack is alarming antisemitic development - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel needs to stop neglecting wartime media front - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Off-and-on masks and two faces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Why did ‘Vogue’ call Dr. Jill Biden a ‘goddess in stilettos?’ - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Netanyahu's Likud urge to sabotage Bennett stronger than its convictions

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
2

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Massive exercise in Black Sea with US comes after Russia warning

A view shows Russian warships on sunset ahead of the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 27, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by