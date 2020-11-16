Likud, Yamina separated by three seats in new poll

The religious-Zionist Yamina party is inching closer to the Likud party, a Geocartography Knowledge Group poll published via I24 on Monday has revealed. If elections were to be held today, Likud would receive 28 seats while the Yamina party would get 25, the poll predicted. Yamina's major boost coming as a result of widespread dissatisfaction over the government's handling of the coronavirus. Likewise, the centrist Yesh Atid would receive 15, followed by the Blue and White would win 12, and Joint List also 12. Shas is predicted to take 9, United Torah Judaism at 8, Meretz at 6 and Yisrael Beytenu at 5. Numerous parties currently in the governing coalition would not pass the electoral threshold according to the poll, including Labor, Derekh Eretz and Gesher. On the question of which party leader should become the prime minister, 29% were in favour of incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu staying in the role, v's 33% who opposed him staying; 19% were for Yamina party chairman Naftali Bennett v's 24% against; 10% backed Ayelet Shaked v's 38% against, 9% wanted to see Defense Minister and Alternative Prime Minister Benny Gantz in the role against 34% who didn't; likewise 9% backed Likud MK Gideon Sa'ar against 27% who didn't, and Moshe Ya'alon was the least popular: 6% wanted to see him as prime minister, but 43% did not.
