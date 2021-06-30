The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Likudniks aim to stop defectors from coming back

A new proposal drafted by MK Miki Zohar states that Knesset members who left the Likud would not be allowed to run again with the party.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JUNE 30, 2021 17:30
MK Miki Zohar, 2019. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
MK Miki Zohar, 2019.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Former Likud Knesset members who have left the Likud will not be allowed to run again with the party, according to a new proposal drafted by MK Miki Zohar.
The proposal, which will be brought to the Likud’s institutions, is intended to block the return of Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar (New Hope), Construction Minister Ze’ev Elkin (New Hope) and New Hope faction chairwoman Sharren Haskel.
It would not apply to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (Yamina), Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) or Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman, who were members of Likud but never MKs with the party before they formed their own lists following personal disputes with Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu.
“They used the Likud and threw us away,” Likud MK David Amsalem said in a conversation with Zohar about the bill that was revealed by KAN.
Zohar wants to change the Likud constitution to prevent a Sa’ar comeback in the post-Netanyahu era, as well as to deter others from following in Sa’ar’s footsteps.
Likud MK Avi Dichter denied a report that he was in talks with Elkin about joining New Hope and the coalition along with MKs Keren Barak and Fateen Mulla.
“Someone apparently had a wet dream that I will leave the Likud Party,” Dichter said. “It will not happen.”
Mulla tweeted uncompromisingly that he “was born in Likud and will die in Likud.”




The coalition passed a bill in its first reading in the Knesset early Tuesday morning that would allow four MKs to break off from Likud. The current law would require a third of the MKs in a faction to split.
The Likud has 29 MKs, following this week’s defection of MK Ofir Sofer to the Religious Zionist Party. The shift was approved by the Knesset Arrangement’s Committee, with the support of Likud, which allowed Sofer to run on the party’s list in a deal with Religious Zionist Party head Bezalel Smotrich.


Tags Knesset Likud miki zohar
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs dignified discourse in the Knesset - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Isaac Herzog's mission as president: Shaping Israel's soul - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Facebook’s policy inconsistency puts Israelis at risk

 By EMILY SCHRADER
ALAN BAKER

Solving Israel’s public diplomacy dilemma - opinion

 By ALAN BAKER
Susan Hattis Rolef

What happens when opposition declares the government to be illegitimate?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
2

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
3

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Israel delays entry of vaccinated tourists until August due to COVID uptick

TRAVELERS CONVERGE at Ben-Gurion Airport late last month, as the skies begin to open up.
5

4 dead, 159 missing, including 20 Jews, in building collapse in Miami

A bunk bed is seen in a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, U.S., June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by