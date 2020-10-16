Local authorities call for rapid testing to create coronavirus-free zones

The annual DLD Conference held a Creative Cities virtual event this week that was attended by guests from around the world, including the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain for the first time.Modi’in-Maccabim-Re’ut Mayor Haim Bibas, chairman of the Federation of Local Authorities in Israel, revealed an innovative plan for a return to routine in the economy, education and everyday life. It calls for creating “COVID-free zones” in stores, schools, institutions, offices, universities and elsewhere.rapid 15-second testing system, a pilot program will be run by local governments that will administer coronavirus testing at the entrances to government offices. With a negative result, residents will receive a “24-hour pass” that allows them to enter COVID-free zones.The system will run through a specially dedicated application that will update with test results. Even if the person in question comes into contact with someone who is COVID-19 positive during their “pass” time period, they will not be considered contagious until the pass expires.This would enable the full return to schools, cultural and sporting events and reopening the economy in the near future.As long as the “Traffic Light” program is not being implemented, the public is being punished collectively, Bibas said in his speech.“We have to allow for a differential management of coronavirus restrictions,” he said. “There is no reason for schools and businesses in low-infection-rate areas to be closed... We must look after both the status of health and society at the same time.” cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });Written in cooperation with the Federation of Local Authorities in Israel.With the approval of a